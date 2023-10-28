Fayetteville rolls, clinches share of 7A-West title

ROGERS -- Fayetteville quarterback Drake Lindsey threw first-half touchdown passes of 80 and 53 yards to Mason Spencer and the Bulldogs clinched a share of the 7A-West Conference championship with a 35-7 victory over Rogers Heritage at Gates Stadium on Friday night.

Fayetteville (9-0, 6-0) matched its best start since 2003 and guaranteed itself of a homefield advantage throughout the Class 7A state playoffs.

Lindsey finished 9-of-14 passing for 219 yards and 3 touchdowns. The senior who has committed to play at Minnesota has thrown for 40 touchdown passes this season, including 30 in conference play.

Lindsey hit Spencer for an 80-yard touchdown on a pass down the right sideline on the game's first offensive play.

Facing fourth and 13 from the Bulldogs' 48, Lindsey threw 42 yards to Jaison DeLamar to the Heritage 10 early in the second quarter. Two plays later, he was credited with an 8-yard touchdown pass on a push pass to Catavion Taylor.

Lindsey's 53-yard touchdown to Spencer came on a deep pass with 1:16 left before halftime to give the Bulldogs a 28-0 lead. Spencer finished with four catches for 142 yards.

Christian Setzer rushed 13 times for 128 yards and 2 touchdowns for Fayetteville. His 16-yard touchdown run late in the second quarter came one play after an interception by linebacker Jeff Miller.

Setzer added a 10-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter to put Fayetteville ahead 35-0 and initiate a running clock.

Rogers Heritage quarterback Dominic Castenada scored the only touchdown for the War Eagles with a 3-yard keeper in the fourth quarter. Heritage (1-8, 0-6) dominated time of possession before halftime but could capitalize. Its best drive of the first half reached the Fayetteville 10 late in the first quarter before a turnover on downs.