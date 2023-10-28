



Comedians John Mulaney and Pete Davidson are "devastated" by the mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine, where 18 people were killed Wednesday. "We are devastated by the events in Lewiston. ... We are thinking of you all," said a statement in Mulaney's Instagram story Thursday. Mulaney and Davidson were set to bring their comedy show to Maine later this month with two performances at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. But after the mass shooting, the duo will put those shows on hold. "Shows scheduled for this weekend in Maine on Saturday, 10/28 and Sunday, 10/29 have been postponed," Mulaney's statement added. According to Col. William G. Ross of the Maine State Police, seven victims were killed at Just-in-Time, a Lewiston bowling alley, and eight at Schemengees Bar and Grille, about 4 miles away. Three later died in the hospital, he said.

Tracy Spiridakos is waving goodbye to "Chicago P.D." The actor, who fans know as Detective Hailey Upton, will reportedly leave the series after its upcoming 11th season. According to Variety, it is unknown how long Spiridakos will be featured in the new season before she's written off the Dick Wolf-produced procedural. Her departure will follow the 2022 exit of Jesse Lee Soffer, who played her onscreen husband, Jay Halstead. At the time, the 39-year-old actor thanked the "incredible fans for their unwavering support during the past 10 years," and expressed his "deepest gratitude" to producers, cast mates and crew members. Spiridakos shared a heartfelt farewell to Soffer -- who returned earlier this year to direct an episode of the series. "Jesse, what can I say, you're the absolute best," she wrote in an Instagram post. "Thank you for your kindness, your guidance and your friendship. You're the greatest onscreen husband a girl could ask for. I'll miss being on set with you every day. I can't wait to see what the world has in store for you next." The 35-year-old, who has yet to publicly comment on her departure, joined the series in 2017 near the end of the fourth season.





Tracy Spiridakos attends the NBC 2019/20 Upfront at The Four Seasons New York on Monday, May 13, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)





