Razorbacks down No. 3 Purdue in OT

by Matt Jones | Today at 5:35 p.m.
Arkansas center Trevon Brazile (2) looks to pass during a game against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Fayetteville. (Photo by Gunnar Rathbun/Arkansas Athletics)

FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas men’s basketball team earned a signature victory Saturday even though it won’t count toward its season record.

Guard El Ellis, a graduate transfer from Louisville, scored five points in overtime to give the 14th-ranked Razorbacks the lead for good in an 81-77 victory over third-ranked Purdue at Bud Walton Arena. 

The benefit exhibition game was designed to raise proceeds to aid clean-up efforts for a March 31 tornado in Little Rock. 

Ellis’ and-1 layup and free throw with 3:11 remaining put the Razorbacks ahead 72-21. Arkansas took a 74-71 lead when Ellis hit a jumper on the ensuing possession. 

Purdue guard Lance Jones made 1 of 2 free throws with 22.5 seconds remaining to cut the Razorbacks’ lead to 77-75, but Tramon Mark made both free throws at the other end to give Arkansas a two-possession lead. 

Mark then tipped a Braden Smith pass that was intercepted by Chandler Lawson to help the Razorbacks put the game away. 

Mark’s three-pointer with 22.7 seconds remaining in the second half tied the game 69-69. Ellis had a chance to give Arkansas the win in regulation but missed a runner at the buzzer. 

Arkansas closed the first half on an 11-4 run to take a 31-26 lead at halftime. 

That run grew to 17-6 and the Razorbacks led 37-28 when Trevon Brazile drained back-to-back three-pointers on Arkansas’ first two possessions of the second half. 

The Razorbacks led for most of the half, including 63-56 on Mark’s layup with 5:18 remaining. 

But Purdue responded with a 13-5 run and led 69-66 on Smith’s two free throws with 37.1 seconds to play. 

Brazile and Mark each scored 15 points to lead the Razorbacks. Ellis and Khalif Battle had 12 points apiece. 

Zach Edey, a 7-4 center and the reigning national player of the year, scored 15 points and had 9 rebounds before fouling out with 20.1 seconds remaining in overtime. Edey picked up his fourth personal foul with 9:31 left in regulation. 

Fletcher Loyer also scored 15 points for the Boilermakers. 

Arkansas is scheduled to open the regular season with a Nov. 6 home game against Alcorn State. 


