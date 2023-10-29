Pulaski County real estate transactions of $150,000 or more, deeds recorded Oct. 2-6.

Winston-Salem Industries for the Blind; IFB Solutions To: VisionCorps, Tract X, Little Rock Industrial District Replat; Tract I, Little Rock Industrial District; L1, Brandon House Replat- Little Rock Industrial District, $3,525,000.

101 South Shackleford, LLC To: Wolf Track Farm, LLC, L1, Sterling Plaza, $3,472,053.

NLR Dev Partners, LLC To: Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC, Ls101-109, 201-229, 301-307, 312-316, 401-407, 423-426, 501-502 & 513-514, White Oak Crossing Phase II, $2,925,000.

Village at Brodie Creek, LLC To: Crain Investments, LP, L12, The Village at Brodie Creek, $2,500,000.

PB General Holdings (Arch Landmark), LLC To: Terrance K. Barry; Elizabeth L. Barry; The Terrance K Barry and Elizabeth L Barry Trust, L1, PBGH Little Rock Rock Landmark, $2,092,000.

Byron F. McKimmery; Marilyn McKimmey; Billy C. Morden; Linda Morden To: The Phoenix Addition, LLC, Pt S/2 Section 30 & Pt N/2 Section 31-3N-11W, $1,750,000.

New Home Estates Corp, Inc.To: Anil Kopparapu; Sahithi Pothuganti, 223 Haywood Drive, Little Rock. L126 B136, Chenal Valley- Falstone Court Neighborhood, $1,600,000.

Little Gidding, LLC To: Hillcrest Station, LLC, Ls9-11 B20, Pulaski Heights, $1,420,000.

Commission in Circuit To: Stone Bank, Ls1-5 & 7-12 B4, Dickinson’s Mill; Ls1-28 B1, Remmel; Ls1-7 B7 & Ls8-10 B1, Remmel; Pt NW NW 17-1N-12W (see Deed For More Parcels), $1,270,000.

Ayras Ravi Atreya To: Juan Huang; Jun Deng, 39 Haywood Court, Little Rock. L68 B136, Chenal Valley, $1,085,000.

Karen James Custom Built Homes, Inc. To: Michael Marsha; Kayla Marsh, 18 Abington Cove, Little Rock. L9 B137, Chenal Valley, $966,000.

Joseph Paige Upton; Michelle Upton To: Taylor Collins Warden; John Harrison Warden, 5817 S. Country Club Blvd., Little Rock. Ls110-111, Forest Heights Place, $935,000.

TPJ Properties, LLC To: WDA 24 Rahling Circle, LLC, 24 Rahling Road, Little Rock. L9B, The Village at Rahling Road, $810,003.

Hines Homes, LLC To: Vouchnea Kry; Lux Chut, 109 Timberland Trail, North Little Rock. L5, Natural Trail Estates, $650,000.

Charles Joseph Enderlin; Charles J. Enderlin To: OFC, LLC, Tract A B2, Oak Forest Replat; L3, Saugey, $650,000.

David W. Starkey; Sherry Starkey; Teresa S. Miller; Jimmy Wallace To: PTI Holding Company, LLC, L2-RR, Athletic Club Replat, $635,000.

Big Rock Innovative Properties, LLC To: William Peckat; Kristianna Peckat, 151 Caurel Cir., Little Rock. L3 B57, Chenal Valley, $620,000.

Blue River Investments, Inc. To: Dero Sanford, 514 East 18th St., Little Rock. L5 B400, Lincoln and Zimmerman. $590,000/ Grantham Cahill Properties, LLC To: Rosevelt One Stop, LLC, Ls1-4 & Ls9-10 B41, Bragg’s 2nd; Ls7-9 B37, Bragg’s 2nd, $570,000.

Jordan P. King; Shelby L. King To: Michael W. Verser; Brenda J. Verser, 4801 Kavanaugh Blvd., Little Rock. L1 B3, McGehee, $555,000.

Dillon G. Goines; Betty Grace Roberts Goines To: Ty Bordenkircher; Mary Bordenkircher, 5016 Stonewall Road, Little Rock. L10 B16, Newton, $550,000.

Consolidated Construction, Inc. To: Patricia Moreno, 72 Fletcher Ridge Cir., Little Rock. L29 B2, Fletcher Valley, $535,000.

Elite Home Design, LLC To: James Dale Sullivan; Kimberly Fran Sullivan, 9801 Oak Heights Drive, Sherwood. L48, Miller Heights, $520,000.

Choice Properties, LLC; Danny E. Griffith; Danny Griffith To: Patricia Mazander, 17501 Bradshaw Road, Little Rock. Pt N/2 SW NE 31-1S-12W, $485,000.

Shantell Renee Enterprises, Inc. To: Britan I. Dajani; Rami Dajani, 320 Fletcher Loop, Little Rock. L15 B4, Fletcher Valley $480,000.

Anthony Edward Wilson; Denise Marie Wilson; The Wilson Rose Family Trust To: Randall R. Cooper; Tina K. Shelby; The Cooper and Shelby Revocable Trust Agreement, 3700 Cantrell Road, Unit 601, Little Rock. Unit 601, Riviera HPR, $468,000.

Elite Home Design, LLC To: Michael W. Jost; Tobie M. Jost, 9749 Oak Forest Lane, Sherwood. L14, Millers Glen Phase 4, $450,000.

Mollie Peacock To: Pranav Uyengar; Deepti Kulkarni, 4703 Gooch Drive, Little Rock. L2, Nelson, $450,000.

Lauren Yocum White; Austin David White To: Connor Howe, L14 B6, Wild-wood Place, $440,000.

Debora K. Moschel; Peter W. Moschel; Sophia Sharon Anderson To: Mylan Sides; Kristen Sides, L6 B6, Hickory Ridge Phase III, $437,500.

Sandra P. McAuley; John Robert McAuley To: George H. Dunklin, Jr.; George H. Dunklin, Jr. Revocable Trust, Unit 109 & Garage Unit 3, Vallon HPR, $435,000.

Ives Custom Homes, LLC To: Travis Greenwell; Jennifer Greenwell, 17126 Edinburgh Drive, Little Rock. L83, Lochridge Estates Phase 3, $431,000.

E Ward Construction, Inc. To: Kenneth Jee-Leung Chiu; Van My Chiu; Linh M. Phung, 126 Fletcher Ridge Drive, Little Rock. L48 B3, Fletcher Valley, $429,100.

Madhusudan Budhraja; Madnu Budhraja To: Christy Bishop; Jerry Huddleston, Unit 1010, River Market Tower HPR, $425,000.

Nancy M. Wade; Nancy M. Wade Family Trust To: Martha Gaughan Crowder, 826 N. Beechwood, Little Rock. L1 B63, Pulaski Heights, $425,000.

Matthew Bytheway; Samantha Bytheway To: Carsno Nicholis Mitchell; Sandra Arlene Mitchell, 103 March-wood Lane, Little Rock. L52 B1, Sienna Lake- Cooper Community, $408,000.

Bryce Coldiron Ferry; Jennifer Rae Ferry; Jennifer Rae Williams To: Abdulla Abunasrah; Kacy Beck, 301 Wildcreek Blvd., Little Rock. L8 B6, Wildwood Place, $405,000.

Mary Carolyn Harper To: Kerry Harrison; Ozzie Harrison, 43 Wildwood Place Cir., Little Rock. L7 B2, Wildwood Place, $403,000.

Greg O’Briant; Kimby O’Briant To: Gary M. Schue; Debra R. Schue, L45 B2, Parkside at Wildwood, $389,900.

Zufeng Ding; Shijie Liu To: Logan Hebda; Becky Boyd, 6 Bordeaux Court, Little Rock. L769, St. Charles, $385,000.

Cynthia T. Eoff To: Choice Properties, LLC; Danny Griffith, Tract R, Little Rock Industrial District, $384,500.

Treva J. Smith; The Robert and Treva Smith Revocable Trust To: Yalonda Flanagan; Hoyle Freeman; Andre T. Jones, L56, Tara Mount, $380,000.

Christopher C. Dunn To: Julian Sullins; Nikia Sullins, L1B B2, Trammel, $380,000.

TYSG Management Services, LLC To: Heidi Margaret Thompson; Nathan James Thompson, 517 East 17th St., Little Rock. L5 B160, Original City of Little Rock, $375,000.

Larry M. Hazel To: Tri-Point Construction Services, Inc., 6 W. Laramie Drive, Sherwood. Ls306 & 307, Indian-head Lakes Estates, $350,000.

Kustommade Properties, LLC To: Emerald Realty, LLC, L5 B9, Centennial, $350,000.

Nathan E. Kovaleski; Dana N. G. Kovaleski; The Nathan and Dana Kovaleski Joint Revocable Trust To: Michael Hunton; Hannah Hunton, 19 Heather-brae Cir., Little Rock. L44, Heather-brae, $348,900.

Neil L. Ferguson To: Samrech Pen; Chandy Yan, 11 Iris Cove, Maumelle. L216, Waterside Replat, $345,000.

Kathryn B. Cobb To: Dana Kovaleski, 9 Glade Court, Little Rock. L57, Heatherbrae, $344,000.

Matthew Dodrill; Abigail Dodrill To: Russell Bailey; Kristen Bailey, 3119 Foxcroft Road, Little Rock. Ls60-61, Foxcroft, $340,000.

Michael Garrett Ostebur; Shelby Briley To: Taylor E. Johnson, 7015 Shamrock Drive, Little Rock. L95, Shannon Hills East, $335,000.

Korry Willis; Seth Willis To: Jitendra Bhatt; Vineeta Bhatt, 718 Parliament St., Little Rock. L7 B2, The Villages of Wellington, $332,805.

Janice L. Carter; Duane Carter (dec’d) To: Richard F. Scholz; Sharon D. Scholz L1030, The Country Club of Arkansas Phase XIV-A, $330,000.

James Harrington; Sophay Harrington To: Alex Whitten; Emily Whitten, 4 Secluded Hills Court, Little Rock. L47, Secluded Hills Phase I, $330,000.

Harry Steven Thomas; Martha Nanette Harrell To: Zachary Mercy, 3221 W. Markham St., Little Rock. Ls23-24, CS Stifft, $330,000.

Rolando Ochoa; Maria A. Ramirez Ubieta To: William Jordan; Jonette Jordan, Pt NW NE 19-3N-10W; L17 B2, Guy M Johnson, $325,000.

Ty Bordenkircher To: Bonnie Tucker, 2016 N. Garfield St., Little Rock. L4 B2, Altheimer, $323,000.

Jessica H. Howard To: Dana Durst; Richard Lawrence, L50, Pine Manor, $305,000.

Jay Saredy; Estate of Alissa Colleen Saredy (dec’d) To: Ascent Development Group, LLC, Pt NE SE 10-2N-13W, $300,000.

Breyon Davis; Ellyse Brie Turner To: William Anthony Griffin; Trinh T. Nguyen, 2213 Reveille Cir., Jacksonville. L185, Base Meadows Phase 2, $275,000.

Kyla K. Gulley; Desmond B. Gulley To: David Cannon, 7002 Princess Drive, Little Rock. L211 & Parcel C, Briarwood Replat, $273,000.

J’s Property Buyers, LLC To: August Rene Jenkins; Jackson Alexander Marchant, L13, Colony Park, $270,000.

Thomas and Carol Williams Revocable Trust To: Ronnie Gray; Brooke Engel, 4404 Dawson Drive, North Little Rock. L15 B1, Lakewood Northeast, $265,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC To: Haritha Reddy Vakiti; Rahul Vikramaditya Reddy Allala, 130 Jo Park Lane, Maumelle. L59, Cypress Bend at White Oak Crossing Phase I, $256,725.

Vicki Sutterfield; Jimmy Sutterfield (dec’d) To: Alexander Smith; Norma Leticia Smith, 14001 Rivercrest Drive, Little Rock. L36, Candlewood Section 2, $255,000.

Robert Brought; Belinda Brought; Belinda Morales Brought; Belinda Morales To: Perry Hunter, 1701 Troop Court, Jacksonville. L23, Base Meadows Phase 1A, $250,000.

Virender Sharma To: Ogochkwu Okoye; Derricka Warmsley, 33 Crape Myrtle Place, Little Rock. L359, Otter Creek Community Phase III-B, $248,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC To: Damone Dickerson; Cameisha Dickerson, 6433 Wild Rose Loop, Sherwood. L4 B2, Trammel Loop Phase I, $245,900.

John C. Mooney; Katelyn W. Mooney To: Elizabeth Neumann, 185 Whitehaven Drive, North Little Rock. L7 B3, Northbrook, $245,000.

Barbara Mauney To: Victoria Sach-Podsim L52, Garden Oaks, $245,000.

Ann Elizabeth Montgomery To: Mary Ann Marler, 125 Shadow Oaks Drive, Sherwood. L6 B2, Shadow Oaks, $245,000.

Cassie Goodhart; Bradley Goodhart To: Jared P. Curtis; Jared R. Curtis, 5906 Karen Drive, North Little Rock. L12, Lone Pine, $245,000.

Shane K. Edwards To: Ka’Miya Shedrick; Quaddarion Shedrick, 1200 Puritan Drive, Jacksonville. L19, Jaxon Terrace Phase 10, $245,000.

Meagan N. Doyle To: Hunter Oden; Sarah Oden, 305 N. Cedar St., Little Rock. L16 B1, Riffel & Rhoton’s Ridge-land, $242,500.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC To: Sandra Brewer; Denotra Kones, 6417 Wild Rose Loop, Sherwood. L6 B2, Trammel Loop Phase I, $239,925.

Thomas D. Butler; Deborah E. Butler To: Luxury Lofts, LLC, 143 Summit Drive, Maumelle. L35 B5, Maumelle Valley Estates, $234,327.

Ray Moore To: Charlotte K. Ray; Christopher L. Ray, L25, West Glen, $230,000.

Freestone Properties, LLC To: Davina Anna Truelove, 2507 Millbrook Road, Little Rock. L214, Colony West 3rd, $228,000.

Melanie L. Sabik To: Matthew Nixon; Kati Nixon, 2215 Breckenridge Drive, Little Rock. L207, Colony West 3rd, $225,000.

Joe M. Clay, Sr. Family Trust To: Pepe Properties, LLC, 13700 Alexander Road, Alexander. Pt NW NW 17-1S-13W, $224,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC To: Heyward Francisco, 124 Im Drive, Maumelle. L20, Cypress Bend at White Oak Crossing Phase I, $222,925.

Freedom Mortgage Corp. To: Freedom Mortgage Corp., 2 Bishop Court, Maumelle. L147, Kingspark Tract A Re-plat, $221,052.

Roger C. Chinn; Janis L. Harrison To: William Horton, 315 Rock St., Unit 704, Little Rock. Unit 704, River Market Tower HPR, $221,000.

Kenneth Wayne Kay; Dianna Jean Key To: Phyllis Firtik, 9212 H And H Lane, Jacksonville. Pt E/2 NW 29-4N-11W, $215,000.

Mara Michelle Esentan To: Lawrence Patrick Hobby, 3808 N. Hills Blvd., North Little Rock. Ls16-17 B52, Lakewood, $207,777.

Andy C. Smith; Tracy S. Smith To: Pine Valley Farm, LLC, L19, Timber Ridge, $200,000.

Adcor Properties, LLC To: Lena Devona Shelton, 16 Hampshire Cir., Little Rock. Apt. 116, Berkshire Park HPR, $200,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC To: Ashley Gilcreast-Scott, 6640 Wild Rose Loop, Sherwood. L17 B1, Trammel Loop Phase I, $196,025.

Bradford Wade Harris; Sherri Lynn Harris To: Carlos Arreaga Vasquez, 106 Devon Cove, Jacksonville. L303, Stonewall Phase IV-B, $195,000.

Gerald J. Jones; Gerald L. Jones Living Trust To: Codie Dewayne Orten, 2949 Saratoga Court, Sherwood. L36, Saratoga Park, $195,000.

Beverly Ambort; Beverly Ambort Revocable Trust To: Sarah Rebecca Palmiero, 5712 N. Cedar St., North Little Rock. L21 B222, Park Hill NLR, $192,500.

Ellen Jenise Weiner; Leah Ann Esau Trust To: Andrew Adams, 8500 Easy St., Sherwood. L16, Stewart Manor, $185,000.

Jeannette Barry To: Marc Bottjer, 2620 Walker St., Little Rock. L12 B1, The Cove, $180,000.

Timothy H. Beshears To: Keith Andrew Thomas Beasley, 27 Deer Creek Drive, Jacksonville. L40, Deer Creek Phase I, $179,900.

Tracey Dennis Crenshaw; Tracey M. Dennis To: Beyond Homes Alpha Holdings, LLC, L56, Marlowe Manor Phase I, $177,500.

Habitat for Humanity of Central Arkansas, Inc. To: Dominique Nichols, 101 Melrose Cir., North Little Rock. L15R B2, Melrose Place Replat, $176,500.

Kathleen Laura Rea To: Todd R. Davis, 3 Powder Cove, Maumelle. L11, Riverland, $175,000.

Jorden Berberian To: Jeremy Cox; Brandi Burton, 214 Goshen Ave., North Little Rock. L28 B1, Park Hill NLR, $172,000.

Shamecia Doyle; Shamecia D. Doyle; Jamel Doyle; James L. Doyle To: Kerri King, 5601 Westview Drive, North Little Rock. L29 B1, Pike View, $172,000.

REI Nation, LLC To: Aimee D. Edmonds; Eric W. Edmonds; The Eric and Aimee Edmonds 2010 Family Trust, 3 Greenway Court, Jacksonville. L106, Woodbriar, $170,000.

Wyndra Kay Henderson To: Armanda Holdings, LLC, 14214 Smalling Road, North Little Rock. L40, Freshaire Section A, $170,000.

The Secretary of Veterans Affairs To: Tiara Arnett, 6608 Trammel Estates Lane, North Little Rock. L243, Trammel Estates Phase VI-B, $169,950.

William R. Peyton; Yolanda L. Peyton; The William And Yolanda Peyton Living Trust To: Cheryl Webb, L15, Sage Meadows Phase I, $169,408.

Lee Salazar; Lee Williams Field To: ComfyHome45, LLC, 14 Coachlight Drive, Little Rock. L164, Sturbridge Phase III, $166,000.

Blue Ridge Ventures, LLC To: Benjamin Thomson; Carley Thomson, 8 Fox Den Court, North Little Rock. L46, Foxboro, $160,000.

Xpress Media Blasting, LLC To: Pugh Auto Body & Collision, LLC, 1011 S. Redmond Road, Jacksonville. L17, Metropolitan Commercial Estates, $160,000.

Steve Parrish To: Katherine H. Park Garza, 12100 Rainwood Road, Unit 20, Little Rock. Unit 10, Pleasantwood HPR, $155,400.

PotlatchDeltic Real Estate, LLC To: AR Reddy Investments, LLC, L16 Tract 9, Chenal Valley- Mereville Place, $153,000.

Jeffrey N. Bingham To: Lucius Lee Oliver, Jr., 10 E. Mellwood Road, Little Rock. L46 B3, Westwood, $152,650.

Retirement Investment Planning, LLC To: Shari Davis, 228 Raney Place, Jacksonville. L2, Raney Terrace, $150,000.

Quy M. Lamastus; Nguyen-Lamastus Family Revocable Trust To: Sevynn Beaute Lounge, LLC, 3101 Club Manor Drive, Ste. C, Maumelle. Tract H-2B, Maumelle Town Center, $150,000.

SFR-050, LLC To: Brandy D. Baker, 29 W. Windsor Drive, Little Rock. L163, Brookwood Plat No. 1, $150,000.