Benton County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded Oct. 19-25 in the Benton County Clerk's Office.

Oct. 19

Jacob Dale Atchison, 31, and Kate Marie Hackett, 40, both of Bentonville

James Allen Benson, 74, and Lorrie Ellen Ferguson, 59, both of Gravette

Tyler Anthony Blount, 31, and Shelby Raye Pfeffer, 30, both of Lowell

Joseph Edward Graham, 55, and Sandra Michelle Davis, 53, both of Rogers

Kyle Richard Heitz, 32, and Camry Danielle Mathis, 31, both of Rogers

Adrian Melgoza, 32, Centerton, and Kelly Chitter, 22, both of Bentonville

Charles David Moore, 49, and Yolanda Mandujano, 35, both of Cave Springs

Logan Ty Thompson, 23, and Darlene Marie McVay, 23, both of Centerton

Michael Andrew Thompson, 25, and Aubrey Ann Groter, 28, both of Overland Park, Kan.

Jefferson Umana-Castro, 19, and Silvia Lizeth Escobar, 27, both of Rogers

Dakota Charles Vandiver, 30, and Kelby Lynn Rundel, 28, both of Rogers

Oct 20

William Dee Arnold, 63, and Amanda Kay Jones, 48, both of Bella Vista

Bryce Patrick Batson, 22, and Alexis Kay Squires, 21, both of Lowell

Kincaid Campbell, 31, Senatobia, Miss., and Kendra Faith McCullough, 27, Coldwater, Miss.

Brett Alan Carter, 25, and Jamie Nicole Siess, 26, both of McPherson, Kan.

Ian Tyler Cribbs, 23, and Jenna Marie Symanietz, 21, both of Bentonville

Tyler Edmond DeRenzy, 34, and Demi Rose Taylor, 29, both of Lewistown, Ill.

Thomas R. Dye, 68, and Susan Denise Vermillion, 65, both of Rogers

Breyden David Eckhout, 26, and Hannah Jo Hardin, 26, both of Centerton

Benajamin Jacob Flowers, 21, Lowell, and Molly Paige Snitker, 19, Bentonville

William Kyle Hopmann, 33, and Bridget Joyce Hall, 34, both of Bentonville

Dhruv Sanjeev Khadepaun, 28, and Mili Thacker, 27, both of Bentonville

Jarod Allen Klatt, 25, Green Forest, and Courtney Deann Cox, 26, Elkins

Brennan Anthony James Lance, 24, and Shelby Lynn Kerrwood, 24, both of Centerton

Victor Armando Lezama Hernandez, 32, and Guadalupe Marquez, 21, both of Centerton

Gideon Mann, 29, and Sarbjit Kaur Sidhu, 23, both of Bentonville

Jonathan Eric Morgan Jr., 33, and Christina Raquel Trenga, 32, both of Lowell

Kristopher Allen Mount, 34, and Amanda Rose Budder, 39, both of Pryor, Okla.

Jpse Angel Olivo Aviles, 63, Hiwasse, and Jury Aziel Martinez Molina, 50, Rogers

Mitchell Brandon Passwaters, 31, and Ashton Elizabeth Tidmore, 29, both of Rogers

Stephen Paul Patterson Jr., 32, and Emily Kathryn Balser, 28, both of McKinney, Texas

Gerardo Ponce Sandoval, 39, and Esmeralda Delgadillo Avalos, 36, both of Rogers

Bobby Norman Rosa, 41, and Amanda Beth Griffey, 40, both of Siloam Springs

Tyler John See, 25, and Madison Nicole Charles, 24, both of Pea Ridge

James Benard Thien, 70, and Janet Sue Thien, 67, both of Lowell

Michael Anthony Tolbert, 45, and Shaina Moriah Sadow, 37, both of Rogers

Oct. 23

Charles Winfred Anthony, 46, Rogers, and Emily Renee Hale, 41, Cave Springs

Logan James Dean Gladwell, 23, and Maria Jose Agudelo Mejia, 21, both of Rogers

Cody Lee Hagar, 33, and Jadreona Abigail Huff, 26, both of Pryor, Okla.

Justin Duane Kelley, 36, and Sabrina Sue Banta, 35, both of Bella Vista

Mason Allen Lott, 21, Springdale, and Trinity Kelly Saunders, 21, Centerton

Horacio Espedict Menjivar, 57, and Silvia Yesenia Lopez-Rivera, 44, both of Rogers

Lucis Kent Sheridan, 36, and Makenna Marie Draper, 33, both of Palmyra, Neb.

John Hershel Stark, 30, and Kaitlyn Leann Burnham, 31, both of Centerton

Michael Stephen Terlesky, 32, and Sally Kathryn Richmond, 35, both of Rogers

Allen Hunter Van Fleet, 39, and Roseli Trigo Moreira, 49, both of Bentonville

Oct. 24

Raul Ahumada-Moreno, 39, and Britany Nicole Bolles, 30, both of Colcord, Okla.

Joshawa John Black, 49, and Kimberly Rayn Walker, 45, both of Wynadotte, Okla.

Adam Justin Corral, 24, and Kirsten Drew James, 24, both of Springdale

Timothy Andrew Gall, 34, and Samantha Rena Gall, 34, both of Pea Ridge

Roberto Carlos Gutierrez, 46, and Maria Elena Castaneda De Polanco, 46, both of Siloam Springs

Jason Cole Hickman, 26, and Kaitlin Faye McAfee, 25, both of Rogers

J.D. Huddleston III, 38, and Leticia Linna Filho, 38, both of Centerton

David Louis Martinez, 37, and Tehnia Niki Lucero, 25, both of Gravette

Oct. 25

Shelby Kyle Baugh, 27, and Carolyn Dawn Haley, 36, both of Bella Vista

Joel Emerson Brock, 40, and Tiffany Joyce Perry, 40, both of Rogers

Dillon Thomas Dennison, 28, and Kristine Suzanne Yutzy, 28, both of Bentonville

Victor Manuel Granados Romero, 34, and Jacqueline Yamileth Fuentes Nieto, 31, both of Siloam Springs

Gavin Sylas Hall, 25, and Kaitlyn Rose Landess, 24, both of Lexington, Ky.

Jonathan Wade Jones, 38, and Cherelyn Siarot Ogahayon, 27, both of Bella Vista

Esteban Urrutia Roman, 33, and Tacara Michelle Vanderlip, 38, both of Bentonville