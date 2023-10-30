Benton County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded Oct. 19-25 in the Benton County Clerk's Office.
Oct. 19
Jacob Dale Atchison, 31, and Kate Marie Hackett, 40, both of Bentonville
James Allen Benson, 74, and Lorrie Ellen Ferguson, 59, both of Gravette
Tyler Anthony Blount, 31, and Shelby Raye Pfeffer, 30, both of Lowell
Joseph Edward Graham, 55, and Sandra Michelle Davis, 53, both of Rogers
Kyle Richard Heitz, 32, and Camry Danielle Mathis, 31, both of Rogers
Adrian Melgoza, 32, Centerton, and Kelly Chitter, 22, both of Bentonville
Charles David Moore, 49, and Yolanda Mandujano, 35, both of Cave Springs
Logan Ty Thompson, 23, and Darlene Marie McVay, 23, both of Centerton
Michael Andrew Thompson, 25, and Aubrey Ann Groter, 28, both of Overland Park, Kan.
Jefferson Umana-Castro, 19, and Silvia Lizeth Escobar, 27, both of Rogers
Dakota Charles Vandiver, 30, and Kelby Lynn Rundel, 28, both of Rogers
Oct 20
William Dee Arnold, 63, and Amanda Kay Jones, 48, both of Bella Vista
Bryce Patrick Batson, 22, and Alexis Kay Squires, 21, both of Lowell
Kincaid Campbell, 31, Senatobia, Miss., and Kendra Faith McCullough, 27, Coldwater, Miss.
Brett Alan Carter, 25, and Jamie Nicole Siess, 26, both of McPherson, Kan.
Ian Tyler Cribbs, 23, and Jenna Marie Symanietz, 21, both of Bentonville
Tyler Edmond DeRenzy, 34, and Demi Rose Taylor, 29, both of Lewistown, Ill.
Thomas R. Dye, 68, and Susan Denise Vermillion, 65, both of Rogers
Breyden David Eckhout, 26, and Hannah Jo Hardin, 26, both of Centerton
Benajamin Jacob Flowers, 21, Lowell, and Molly Paige Snitker, 19, Bentonville
William Kyle Hopmann, 33, and Bridget Joyce Hall, 34, both of Bentonville
Dhruv Sanjeev Khadepaun, 28, and Mili Thacker, 27, both of Bentonville
Jarod Allen Klatt, 25, Green Forest, and Courtney Deann Cox, 26, Elkins
Brennan Anthony James Lance, 24, and Shelby Lynn Kerrwood, 24, both of Centerton
Victor Armando Lezama Hernandez, 32, and Guadalupe Marquez, 21, both of Centerton
Gideon Mann, 29, and Sarbjit Kaur Sidhu, 23, both of Bentonville
Jonathan Eric Morgan Jr., 33, and Christina Raquel Trenga, 32, both of Lowell
Kristopher Allen Mount, 34, and Amanda Rose Budder, 39, both of Pryor, Okla.
Jpse Angel Olivo Aviles, 63, Hiwasse, and Jury Aziel Martinez Molina, 50, Rogers
Mitchell Brandon Passwaters, 31, and Ashton Elizabeth Tidmore, 29, both of Rogers
Stephen Paul Patterson Jr., 32, and Emily Kathryn Balser, 28, both of McKinney, Texas
Gerardo Ponce Sandoval, 39, and Esmeralda Delgadillo Avalos, 36, both of Rogers
Bobby Norman Rosa, 41, and Amanda Beth Griffey, 40, both of Siloam Springs
Tyler John See, 25, and Madison Nicole Charles, 24, both of Pea Ridge
James Benard Thien, 70, and Janet Sue Thien, 67, both of Lowell
Michael Anthony Tolbert, 45, and Shaina Moriah Sadow, 37, both of Rogers
Oct. 23
Charles Winfred Anthony, 46, Rogers, and Emily Renee Hale, 41, Cave Springs
Logan James Dean Gladwell, 23, and Maria Jose Agudelo Mejia, 21, both of Rogers
Cody Lee Hagar, 33, and Jadreona Abigail Huff, 26, both of Pryor, Okla.
Justin Duane Kelley, 36, and Sabrina Sue Banta, 35, both of Bella Vista
Mason Allen Lott, 21, Springdale, and Trinity Kelly Saunders, 21, Centerton
Horacio Espedict Menjivar, 57, and Silvia Yesenia Lopez-Rivera, 44, both of Rogers
Lucis Kent Sheridan, 36, and Makenna Marie Draper, 33, both of Palmyra, Neb.
John Hershel Stark, 30, and Kaitlyn Leann Burnham, 31, both of Centerton
Michael Stephen Terlesky, 32, and Sally Kathryn Richmond, 35, both of Rogers
Allen Hunter Van Fleet, 39, and Roseli Trigo Moreira, 49, both of Bentonville
Oct. 24
Raul Ahumada-Moreno, 39, and Britany Nicole Bolles, 30, both of Colcord, Okla.
Joshawa John Black, 49, and Kimberly Rayn Walker, 45, both of Wynadotte, Okla.
Adam Justin Corral, 24, and Kirsten Drew James, 24, both of Springdale
Timothy Andrew Gall, 34, and Samantha Rena Gall, 34, both of Pea Ridge
Roberto Carlos Gutierrez, 46, and Maria Elena Castaneda De Polanco, 46, both of Siloam Springs
Jason Cole Hickman, 26, and Kaitlin Faye McAfee, 25, both of Rogers
J.D. Huddleston III, 38, and Leticia Linna Filho, 38, both of Centerton
David Louis Martinez, 37, and Tehnia Niki Lucero, 25, both of Gravette
Oct. 25
Shelby Kyle Baugh, 27, and Carolyn Dawn Haley, 36, both of Bella Vista
Joel Emerson Brock, 40, and Tiffany Joyce Perry, 40, both of Rogers
Dillon Thomas Dennison, 28, and Kristine Suzanne Yutzy, 28, both of Bentonville
Victor Manuel Granados Romero, 34, and Jacqueline Yamileth Fuentes Nieto, 31, both of Siloam Springs
Gavin Sylas Hall, 25, and Kaitlyn Rose Landess, 24, both of Lexington, Ky.
Jonathan Wade Jones, 38, and Cherelyn Siarot Ogahayon, 27, both of Bella Vista
Esteban Urrutia Roman, 33, and Tacara Michelle Vanderlip, 38, both of Bentonville