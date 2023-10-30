Crashes on Arkansas roadways leave two people dead

Two people were killed in two crashes on Arkansas roads on Saturday, according to a report from the Arkansas Department of Public Safety.

In Ozark, John Otis Lee Owen, 29, of Atlanta was killed in an accident while driving westbound on Interstate 40 near mile marker 35 at 11:21 a.m. in rainy conditions.

Owen attempted to make a left turn around a curve and began to hydroplane. The Chevrolet car Owen was driving veered across the right fog line, leaving the north side of the roadway.

The car then collided with a concrete culvert and a tree before rolling onto its passenger side.

Three injured passengers, Caleb Renard Ward, Jalen Juwan Quyion Ward and Quantreell D. Bechk Jr., were taken to Mercy and Baptist Health in Fort Smith.

In Camden, David Clark, 27, died from injuries related to a crash while driving with an unknown passenger on U.S. 79 at 11 p.m.

Jeremy Burney, driving a Chevrolet Silverado, collided with Clark's Ford F-150 from the south as Clark was driving in the northbound lane. Both vehicles came to rest inside the northbound lane.

Burney and his passenger, Bobbie Risher, were taken to Ouachita County Medical Center for treatment, Trooper John Parker of the Arkansas State Police reported.