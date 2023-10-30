Step by step: New Kids on the Block bring nostalgia to Rogers





The dream of the '90s will be alive in Rogers next summer.

New Kids On The Block are coming to the Arkansas Music Pavilion June 26 with their Magic Summer Tour 2024, including special guests Paula Abdul and DJ Jazzy Jeff. Ticket prices range from $39.95-$499.95, and go on sale to at 10 a.m. Nov. 3.

According to People.com, the NKOTB Magic Summer Tour is a nod to the fabulous five's 1990 stadium tour during the boy band's heyday. Joey McIntyre, Donnie Wahlberg, Danny Wood and brothers Jonathan and Jordan Knight are hitting the road for a 40 date tour staring June 14, 2024.

Returning to the AMP for the 2024 season are premier reserved parking for $30, AMP Underground for $49 per person, Fast Track for $10 and lawn chair rentals for $10, collectible tickets for $15 and you can purchase AMP-branded blankets for $20.

Tickets and add-ons are at www.amptickets.com, by calling (479) 443-5600 or in person at the Walmart AMP Box Office 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. or the Walton Arts Center Box Office 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on weekdays.



