Anglers end tournament seasons; get in on Mountainburg hike

Louks top Elite angler

David Louks won the Beaver Lake Elite Series season's-end championship bass tournament held Oct. 21-22 out of Prairie Creek park. Louks had a two-day total of 10 bass, five each day, weighing 30.95 pounds. His day one catch of 17.04 pounds was the heaviest one-day weight of the tournament.

Second through 10th, all with 10 bass, were: second, Mike White, 27.81 pounds; third, Drew Sagely, 25.43; fourth, Travis Harriman, 24.31; fifth, Ronnie Eldridge, 23.63; sixth, Steven Meador, 23.44; seventh Kirk McClelland, 22.89; eighth, Darren King, 22.84; ninth, Brit Sumter, 22.59; 10th, Joe Dickey, 22.34.

Tim Clark weighed the tournament's largest bass at 6.16 pounds.

Roses win couples' finale

Mike and Caitlyn Rose won the Guys and Gals bass club season's-end championship held Oct. 21 at Table Rock Lake and Oct. 22 at Beaver Lake. They had a two-day total weight of 24.18 pounds. The Roses had big bass both days, weighing a 3.33-pounder at Table Rock and a 4.2-pounder at Beaver.

Paul McNabb and Chrissy Walhor placed second with 19.69 pounds. Jim and June Long were third with 18.23 pounds.

Hike explores canyon

Hill 'N Dale Hiking Club will hike to Devil Canyon Falls near Mountainburg on Wednesday. The hike is 4.5 miles. Hikers have the option to hike afterwards at nearby Fern Gully, which is 2.5 miles out and back.

All hikers are welcome. Interested hikers should email hillndalehike@gmail.com for details. Club information is available at bvhikingclub.com.

Calling all ducks

Arkansas Game and Fish Commission will host a duck calling class from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Janet Huckabee Arkansas River Valley Nature Center, 8300 Wells Lake Road, in Fort Smith.

Avid duck hunter Maverick Dunn will teach duck calling techniques. Each participant will get a duck call to keep. People may also bring their own calls. Registration is required by calling the nature center at 501-710-6285.

All about wildlife

Arkansas wildlife is the focus of a free program from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the J.B. and Johnelle Hunt Family Ozark Highlands Nature Center, 3400 N. 40th St. in Springdale. Registration is not required.

Jordan Bevil with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission will have pelts and skulls for people to touch and examine. The program will teach how wildlife lives plus how and when to hunt various game animals.

Play in the dirt

Bentonville Dirt Circus, a trail running event for pro trail runners and all trail-running enthusiasts, is set for Nov. 17-18 in Bentonville. The event offers 5- and 10-kilometer races, a 1-kilometer run for kids, virtual races and a running expo. Rush Running Co., Visit Bentonville and UltraSignup are hosting the event.

A $10,000 prize purse is offered for the 10-kilometer race to attract professional trail runners as their end-of-season race. Visit the UltraSignup website for information and registration.

Welcome eclipse campers

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will open campgrounds earlier than usual at Greers Ferry Lake and Clearwater Lake in southeast Missouri to accommodate visitors traveling to see the April 8 total solar eclipse.

Thirteen campgrounds at Greers Ferry will open March 15. Three campgrounds at Clearwater Lake will open April 1. The move opens 430 additional campsites to accommodate eclipse visitors.

Sites may be reserved at recreation.gov. Reservations via phone or email are not accepted.

Hike with a guide

Ozark Natural Science Center north of Huntsville offers guided nature hikes from 9 to 11 a.m. the second Saturday of each month around the center grounds and Madison County Wildlife Management Area. Cost is by donation. Call the center at 479-202-8340 for details.