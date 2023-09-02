Razorbacks rout Western Carolina to open season

LITTLE ROCK — The 2023 football season could not have started much better for the Arkansas Razorbacks.

After forcing a three-and-out on Western Carolina’s first possession, Arkansas scored on its second offensive snap with a 68-yard touchdown pass from KJ Jefferson to Jaedon Wilson.

It set the tone for a lopsided victory for the Razorbacks, who defeated Western Carolina 56-13 in front of an announced crowd of 44,397 at War Memorial Stadium. Arkansas entered the game as a 34.5-point favorite.

The 56 points were the Razorbacks’ most in a season opener since a 63-13 victory over New Mexico State in 2004.

Arkansas scored on three of its first four possessions to build a 21-0 lead, then scored twice in the final 2:56 of the second quarter to go ahead 35-3 at halftime.

Raheim “Rocket” Sanders’ 3-yard touchdown run with 8:40 remaining in the first quarter capped a 7-play, 47-yard drive that included a 25-yard pass from Jefferson to Isaac TeSlaa and a 13-yard pass from Jefferson to Isaiah Sategna.

Arkansas was forced to punt on its third possession, but a Hudson Clark interception at the Western Carolina 31 on the ensuing possession set up a short field. Jefferson hit TeSlaa for a touchdown pass on the next play to put the Razorbacks ahead 21-0 with 3:03 remaining in the first quarter.

Jefferson completed his first 12 passes. He finished 18 of 23 for 246 yards and 3 touchdowns, and also rushed for a 17-yard touchdown late in the second quarter to give Arkansas a 28-3 lead. Back-up quarterback Jacolby Criswell played the majority of the fourth quarter.

Jefferson’s touchdown run, as well as Sanders’ 1-yard touchdown run as time expired in the second quarter, were set up by Western Carolina turnovers on its side of the field.

Dwight McGlothern intercepted Charlie Dean at the 48 and returned it 16 yards to the Catamounts’ 32 to set up Jefferson’s score. Jayden Johnson forced and TJ Metcalf recovered a Brandon Adams fumble at the Western Carolina 47 moments later.

Richard McCollum’s 34-yard field goal in the closing seconds of the first quarter accounted for the Catamounts’ only first-half points. McCollum also made a 32-yard field goal on the final play of the game.

Western Carolina scored on its first possession of the second half to cut Arkansas’ lead to 35-10. Desmond Reid’s 2-yard touchdown run was set up by a 40-yard pass from Gonzales to Censere Lee down the right sideline.

The Razorbacks answered with Jefferson’s third touchdown pass — 16 yards to Andrew Armstrong — to expand the lead to 42-10 with 6:13 remaining in the third quarter.

Armstrong, a transfer from Texas A&M-Commerce, led the Arkansas with 5 receptions for 78 yards. He, TeSlaa (Hillsdale (Mich.) College) and freshman Davion Dozier had touchdown receptions in their first games playing for the Razorbacks.

Playing about 50 miles from his hometown of Morrilton and in his first game after transferring from North Carolina, Criswell threw a 14-yard touchdown to Dozier to cap a 48-yard scoring drive on his first possession after replacing Jefferson. That gave the Razorbacks a 49-10 lead with 7:55 to play.

Arkansas freshman linebacker Brad Spence punctuated the blowout with an 85-yard interception return for a touchdown that grew the lead to 56-10 with 4:19 remaining.

The Razorbacks had five takeaways — including four interceptions — and did not commit any turnovers. Johnson intercepted Gonzales late in the third quarter. Dean threw the Catamounts’ other three interceptions.

Arkansas won the coin toss and elected to defer to the second half. Gonzales, the Western Carolina starting quarterback, was tackled by linebacker Jaheim Thomas for a 2-yard loss on the game’s first play, then following an 8-yard run by Reid, Gonzales threw incomplete on third-and-4 to force a punt.

Jefferson completed an 11-yard pass to freshman tight end Luke Hasz on the Razorbacks’ first play, then threw a swing pass complete to Wilson on the second play. Wilson got a block from TeSlaa and ran down the Western Carolina sideline untouched for his first career touchdown reception.

Wilson, a redshirt sophomore, finished with 3 receptions for 83 yards after he entered with 3 receptions for 49 yards in 9 career games.

Arkansas scored on its first possession for the first time since a Sept. 10 game against South Carolina last season. The Razorbacks failed to score on their opening possession in the final 11 games of 2022.

Western Carolina held Arkansas to 105 rushing yards on 36 attempts for an average of 2.9 yards per carry.

Sanders led the Razorbacks with 15 carries for 42 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Handling returns for the first time, Sategna finished with 148 all-purpose yards — 83 on 2 kickoff returns, 51 on 2 punt returns and 14 yards on 2 receptions.

Arkansas is scheduled to play its first on-campus game next Saturday at 3 p.m. against Kent State. The Golden Flashes lost 56-6 at Central Florida on Thursday.