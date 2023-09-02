Yurachek: Razorbacks not close on stadium naming rights

LITTLE ROCK — University of Arkansas athletics director Hunter Yurachek said Saturday the Razorbacks are not close to finalizing an agreement to secure new naming rights for Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

The naming deal with the Reynolds Foundation expires June 30, 2024, meaning rights are available for the next football season. In June, Yurachek said he was working with a group to evaluate how long and for how much naming rights might be worth.

“We have not made any presentation, haven’t asked anybody to name the stadium,” Yurachek told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Saturday prior to the Razorbacks’ football game against Western Carolina at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

The Reynolds Foundation signed a long-term naming rights deal after it donated a reported $20 million toward the renovation of Razorback Stadium that was completed in 2001. The naming rights were extended around five years ago, former Razorback Foundation director Scott Varady told the UA Board of Trustees in March.

The Reynolds Foundation, named for the late media mogul Donald W. Reynolds, has since dissolved.

Any new name at the facility is likely to include Razorback Stadium, the name of the facility from 1941-2000. The stadium opened as Bailey Stadium for then-Arkansas Gov. Carl Bailey in 1938 and was renamed after his successor was elected.