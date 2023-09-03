Business people

Dr. Peter Cmorej has joined the medical staff at Baptist Health-Fort Smith as a general and bariatric surgeon. Cmorej earned a medical degree from Wayne State University School of Medicine in Detroit and completed fellowships in bariatric, advanced minimally invasive and robotic surgery at the University of California, Davis and in trauma and surgical critical care at Oregon Health and Science University in Portland. Cmorej will see patients in the clinic at 1500 Dodson Ave., Suite 175.

Josh Vasquez has joined the team at Generations Bank as its Rogers market president. Vasquez will oversee branch operations, growth of lending and deposit relationships, and community involvement for the Rogers market. He attended Northwest Arkansas Community College and is attending the Graduate School of Banking at Colorado in Westminster.

Anthony Mirisciotta is the executive director of the newly formed Spring Creek Food Hub. Prior to joining Spring Creek, Mirisciotta led the food hub GrowFood Carolina in South Carolina as general manager. He will operate out of Spring Creek's temporary location, 1605 W. Shady Grove Road in Springdale.

Dr. Bradley Reed, family medicine physician, recently joined the active medical staff of Northwest Health. He is practicing at Northwest Medical Plaza -- Springdale, at 4077 Elm Springs Road, Suite 105. Reed is a graduate of the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville with a bachelor of arts in journalism. He earned his medical education at the American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine in Cupecoy, St. Maarten. He then completed a family medicine residency at University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Northeast Regional Campus in Jonesboro.

Dr. Christopher Sonntag recently joined Washington Regional Rheumatology Clinic where he provides diagnosis and treatment of conditions and diseases affecting the joints, muscles and bones. Sonntag earned his medical degree from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences. He completed an internal medicine residency at UAMS and a fellowship in rheumatology at Roger Williams Medical Center/Brown University in Providence, R.I.

Briefs are for people in Northwest Arkansas who are new hires, were promoted, received an award from outside their organization or received a certification. Email: lthompson@nwaonline.com Information must be received by noon Wednesday prior to the Sunday the item is to be published.

Bradley Reed, M.D., family medicine physician, joins Northwest Health.

