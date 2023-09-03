For ’23, UA names 5 Sturgis Fellows





Five incoming freshmen have been named Sturgis Fellows in the Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

The 2023 class members all come from Arkansas, according to the university's announcement.

The new class members are:

Trevor Duke of Little Rock, Pulaski Academy.

Veronica Ivester of Little Rock, Little Rock Christian Academy.

Taksh Patel of Fayetteville, Fayetteville High School.

Sarah Reaves of North Little Rock, Central Arkansas Christian Schools.

Muskan Taori of Bentonville, Bentonville High School.

The Sturgis Fellowship is one of the UA's oldest, most esteemed fellowship programs. It awards each fellow $80,000 during their four years to cover tuition, room and board, and educational tools such as computer hardware and software, high-quality musical instruments, access to professional journals and participation at academic conferences.

All Sturgis Fellows are actively pursuing a major within Fulbright College, completing an intensive academic program and writing an independent thesis. They are also encouraged to study abroad and pursue internship opportunities during their time at UA. All Sturgis Fellows are also expected to graduate with honors.

Since 1986, Sturgis Fellows won Rhodes, Marshall, Truman, Gates, Cambridge, Goldwater and Fulbright scholarships.

The fellowships and their associated opportunities are made possible by the continued support of the Roy and Christine Sturgis Charitable and Educational Trust.



