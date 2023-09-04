Benton County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded Aug. 24-30 in the Benton County Clerk's Office.
Aug. 24
Jerry Wayne Allen, 52, and Ana Elvira Davila, 48, both of Rogers
Shaylen Keith Bortner, 33, and Ann Drea Myshel Watkins, 43, both of Lowell
Reece James Morrison, 46, Springdale, and Kimberly Celeste Camino, 46, Carrollton, Texas
Aug. 25
Dustin Ray Cantrell, 45, Watts, Okla., and Makayla Lynn Whorton, 22, Siloam Springs
Jonathon Scott Crite, 39, and Lisa Ann Pesterkoff, 40, both of Centerton
Victor Eduardo Deras Espinoza, 20, and Margarita Perez Cervantes, 21, both of Rogers
Logan Patrick Fulks, 27, Farmington, and Ashley Dawn Walker, 34, Rogers
Eduardo Gonzalez-Viveros, 28, Rogers, and Emily Lauren Koontz, 26, Centerton
Tristan Philip Wayne Hamrick, 20, and Alexis Paige Marshall, 20, both of Lincoln
Mario Jashawn Hayes, 41, and Erin Marie Lewis, 46, both of Gravette
Gregory Daniel La Fratta, 34, and Ellie Nicole Williams, 28, both of Rogers
Justin William McKinster, 25, and Alisha Linthavong, 26, both of Lowell
Byron Armando Ramirez Mendoza, 29, and Karla Yamileth Lima, 33, both of Rogers
Bryant Kirby Sands, 33, and Kelsey Kay George, 32, both of Lowell
Bryan Ray Thompson, 29, and Rachael Lynn Rhine, 29, both of Bella Vista
Kishore Thota, 28, and Swetha Kukatla, 29, both of Bentonville
Brendan Tyler Wilson, 32, and MaKaila Chantel Shaffer, 29, both of Lowell
Aug. 28
Bradley William Carter, 44, and Molly Ann VanWie, 45, both of Lowell
Srikanth Chittipothu, 25, and Elizabeth Ann Watkins, 40, both of Centerton
Daniel Nicholas Clinard, 22, Bentonville, and Brendalyn Dawn Stewart, 19, Elkins
Jovan Jose Carino Conde, 32, and Michelle Baclayon Espaltero, 32, both of Lowell
Jackson Blake Ellington, 20, and Chloe Faith Barnett, 19, both of Garfield
Mark Anthony Hall, 36, Bella Vista, and Ciara Lemae Bard, 32, Denver
Johnny Leon Holland, 61, and Jennifer Ann Steen, 49, both of Centerton
Adrian Erwin Jordan, 43, and Gricelda Mayorga, 46, both of Rogers
Howard Steven Killian, 60, Sulphur Springs, Texas, and Cathryne Bernice Bass, 62, Bella Vista
Lance Jonathan Leslie, 42, and Andrea Lauren Alvord, 36, both of Rogers
David Lowell Vigil, 43, and Julia Nicole Lusk, 25, both of Bentonville
Aug. 29
Gabriel Michael Carter, 28, and Madisyn Rosario Miranda, 23, both of Pea Ridge
Alberto Garcia, 45, and Maria J. Kollman, 35, both of Gentry
Diego Enrique Ramos Perez, 23, and Diana Guerrero Ramirez, 34, both of Rogers
Jonathan Scott Walter, 23, and Hannah Lee Galkiewicz, 22, both of Forest, Ohio
Aug. 30
Cory Michael Armendariz, 28, and Lillie Michelle Huckaby, 27, both of Sioux Falls, S.D.
Cameron Alexander Hull, 28, and Holly Ann Dale, 27, both of Centerton
Paden Dale Ivy, 31, and Ariel Ann Burgess, 23, both of Fayetteville
Marshall Tyler Mothershead, 30, and Natasha Danae Wilcox, 27, both of Anderson, Mo.
Michael James Mucklow, 29, and Sarah Alyssa Heath, 32, both of Rogers
Chase Joseph Richard, 24, and Andrea Erin Ritter, 27, both of Rogers
Jayden Nathaniel Self, 22, and Sabrina Ann De Jesus, 22, both of Springdale
Cooper Lee Smith, 27, and Trista Beck Whisenhunt, 26, both of Garfield
Chandler Ray Vanlandingham, 26, and Courtney Mariah Mann, 24, both of Fayetteville