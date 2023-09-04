Benton County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded Aug. 24-30 in the Benton County Clerk's Office.

Aug. 24

Jerry Wayne Allen, 52, and Ana Elvira Davila, 48, both of Rogers

Shaylen Keith Bortner, 33, and Ann Drea Myshel Watkins, 43, both of Lowell

Reece James Morrison, 46, Springdale, and Kimberly Celeste Camino, 46, Carrollton, Texas

Aug. 25

Dustin Ray Cantrell, 45, Watts, Okla., and Makayla Lynn Whorton, 22, Siloam Springs

Jonathon Scott Crite, 39, and Lisa Ann Pesterkoff, 40, both of Centerton

Victor Eduardo Deras Espinoza, 20, and Margarita Perez Cervantes, 21, both of Rogers

Logan Patrick Fulks, 27, Farmington, and Ashley Dawn Walker, 34, Rogers

Eduardo Gonzalez-Viveros, 28, Rogers, and Emily Lauren Koontz, 26, Centerton

Tristan Philip Wayne Hamrick, 20, and Alexis Paige Marshall, 20, both of Lincoln

Mario Jashawn Hayes, 41, and Erin Marie Lewis, 46, both of Gravette

Gregory Daniel La Fratta, 34, and Ellie Nicole Williams, 28, both of Rogers

Justin William McKinster, 25, and Alisha Linthavong, 26, both of Lowell

Byron Armando Ramirez Mendoza, 29, and Karla Yamileth Lima, 33, both of Rogers

Bryant Kirby Sands, 33, and Kelsey Kay George, 32, both of Lowell

Bryan Ray Thompson, 29, and Rachael Lynn Rhine, 29, both of Bella Vista

Kishore Thota, 28, and Swetha Kukatla, 29, both of Bentonville

Brendan Tyler Wilson, 32, and MaKaila Chantel Shaffer, 29, both of Lowell

Aug. 28

Bradley William Carter, 44, and Molly Ann VanWie, 45, both of Lowell

Srikanth Chittipothu, 25, and Elizabeth Ann Watkins, 40, both of Centerton

Daniel Nicholas Clinard, 22, Bentonville, and Brendalyn Dawn Stewart, 19, Elkins

Jovan Jose Carino Conde, 32, and Michelle Baclayon Espaltero, 32, both of Lowell

Jackson Blake Ellington, 20, and Chloe Faith Barnett, 19, both of Garfield

Mark Anthony Hall, 36, Bella Vista, and Ciara Lemae Bard, 32, Denver

Johnny Leon Holland, 61, and Jennifer Ann Steen, 49, both of Centerton

Adrian Erwin Jordan, 43, and Gricelda Mayorga, 46, both of Rogers

Howard Steven Killian, 60, Sulphur Springs, Texas, and Cathryne Bernice Bass, 62, Bella Vista

Lance Jonathan Leslie, 42, and Andrea Lauren Alvord, 36, both of Rogers

David Lowell Vigil, 43, and Julia Nicole Lusk, 25, both of Bentonville

Aug. 29

Gabriel Michael Carter, 28, and Madisyn Rosario Miranda, 23, both of Pea Ridge

Alberto Garcia, 45, and Maria J. Kollman, 35, both of Gentry

Diego Enrique Ramos Perez, 23, and Diana Guerrero Ramirez, 34, both of Rogers

Jonathan Scott Walter, 23, and Hannah Lee Galkiewicz, 22, both of Forest, Ohio

Aug. 30

Cory Michael Armendariz, 28, and Lillie Michelle Huckaby, 27, both of Sioux Falls, S.D.

Cameron Alexander Hull, 28, and Holly Ann Dale, 27, both of Centerton

Paden Dale Ivy, 31, and Ariel Ann Burgess, 23, both of Fayetteville

Marshall Tyler Mothershead, 30, and Natasha Danae Wilcox, 27, both of Anderson, Mo.

Michael James Mucklow, 29, and Sarah Alyssa Heath, 32, both of Rogers

Chase Joseph Richard, 24, and Andrea Erin Ritter, 27, both of Rogers

Jayden Nathaniel Self, 22, and Sabrina Ann De Jesus, 22, both of Springdale

Cooper Lee Smith, 27, and Trista Beck Whisenhunt, 26, both of Garfield

Chandler Ray Vanlandingham, 26, and Courtney Mariah Mann, 24, both of Fayetteville