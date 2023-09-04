Washington County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded Aug. 24-30 in the Washington County Clerk's Office.

Aug. 25

Nathan Tyler Harvey, 25, and Kayla Lynn Napier, 25, both of West Fork

Shay Robert Jennings, 43, and Britta Ann Herzog, 47, both of Winslow

Kevin Scott Marler, 22, and Amanda Renai Grant, 27, both of Gentry

Christopher John Narron, 45, and Natasha Lynn Clark, 36, both of Tontitown

Jordan Wesley Parr, 31, and Jordan Elizabeth Brainard, 33, both of Fayetteville

Parker Allan Stamps, 25, Prairie Grove, and Molly Claire English, 23, Little Rock

Kordyn Edward Turner, 25, and Rebecca Ann Voss, 25, both of Springfield, Mo.

Aug. 28

Martir Alexander Asencio Vasquez, 20, and Yoharis Marie De Las Mercedes Cruz, 25, both of Springdale

Charles Justin Canote, 45, Branson, Mo., and Lisa Marie Garrett, 38, Fayetteville

Nadda Suwannasri Gamel, 54, and Pattaranan Neadsanga, 24, both of Springfield, Mo.

Ian Donald Greathouse-Bauers, 31, and Sarah Marie Wilks, 27, both of Springdale

Hector Luis Mendez, 43, and Maria Guadalupe Dickerson, 41, both of Springdale

Jose Nicolas Perez-Almaraz, 40, and Griselda Monroy Moreno, 39, both of Springdale

Darrius Damarian Pewitte, 41, Fort Smith, and Quintina Delyn Arnett-Simmons, 40, Fayetteville

Preston Cooper Stone, 24, and Alexis Anne Colvard, 24, both of Fayetteville

Joel Isaac Thomas, 40, Springdale, and Shelby Lynn Hardy, 32, Delaware

Aug. 29

Jerry Lynn Ewing, 48, and Rebecca Renee Bell, 39, both of Fayetteville

Yoni Alexander Perez Gonzalez, 27, and Allison Guadalupe Lopez Pena, 22, both of Farmington

Patrick Henry Ray, 52, and Tanja Susannah Ray, 49, both of West Fork

Erik Matthew Rukgaber, 27, and Lauren Renee Frala, 24, both of Fayetteville

Aug. 30

Joseph Lee Alston, 36, Lowell, 36, and Jennifer Yi Bui, 33, Lawton, Okla.

Blaise Anderson Keel, 22, Kansas City, Mo., and Julia Jean Ortiz, 21, Fayetteville

James Brandon McMahon, 26, Fayetteville, and Caleigh Nicole Coenen, 24, Springdale

Corey Tristan Spain, 23, and Jessi Jelene Johnston, 23, both of Springdale

Jeremy Boyd Sparkman, 36, and Leah Kathleen LaReau, 33, both of Fayetteville

Marlon Gabriel Valentin Carrasquillo, 29, and Brenda Rojo Zuniga, 39, both of Fayetteville