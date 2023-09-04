Washington County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded Aug. 24-30 in the Washington County Clerk's Office.
Aug. 25
Nathan Tyler Harvey, 25, and Kayla Lynn Napier, 25, both of West Fork
Shay Robert Jennings, 43, and Britta Ann Herzog, 47, both of Winslow
Kevin Scott Marler, 22, and Amanda Renai Grant, 27, both of Gentry
Christopher John Narron, 45, and Natasha Lynn Clark, 36, both of Tontitown
Jordan Wesley Parr, 31, and Jordan Elizabeth Brainard, 33, both of Fayetteville
Parker Allan Stamps, 25, Prairie Grove, and Molly Claire English, 23, Little Rock
Kordyn Edward Turner, 25, and Rebecca Ann Voss, 25, both of Springfield, Mo.
Aug. 28
Martir Alexander Asencio Vasquez, 20, and Yoharis Marie De Las Mercedes Cruz, 25, both of Springdale
Charles Justin Canote, 45, Branson, Mo., and Lisa Marie Garrett, 38, Fayetteville
Nadda Suwannasri Gamel, 54, and Pattaranan Neadsanga, 24, both of Springfield, Mo.
Ian Donald Greathouse-Bauers, 31, and Sarah Marie Wilks, 27, both of Springdale
Hector Luis Mendez, 43, and Maria Guadalupe Dickerson, 41, both of Springdale
Jose Nicolas Perez-Almaraz, 40, and Griselda Monroy Moreno, 39, both of Springdale
Darrius Damarian Pewitte, 41, Fort Smith, and Quintina Delyn Arnett-Simmons, 40, Fayetteville
Preston Cooper Stone, 24, and Alexis Anne Colvard, 24, both of Fayetteville
Joel Isaac Thomas, 40, Springdale, and Shelby Lynn Hardy, 32, Delaware
Aug. 29
Jerry Lynn Ewing, 48, and Rebecca Renee Bell, 39, both of Fayetteville
Yoni Alexander Perez Gonzalez, 27, and Allison Guadalupe Lopez Pena, 22, both of Farmington
Patrick Henry Ray, 52, and Tanja Susannah Ray, 49, both of West Fork
Erik Matthew Rukgaber, 27, and Lauren Renee Frala, 24, both of Fayetteville
Aug. 30
Joseph Lee Alston, 36, Lowell, 36, and Jennifer Yi Bui, 33, Lawton, Okla.
Blaise Anderson Keel, 22, Kansas City, Mo., and Julia Jean Ortiz, 21, Fayetteville
James Brandon McMahon, 26, Fayetteville, and Caleigh Nicole Coenen, 24, Springdale
Corey Tristan Spain, 23, and Jessi Jelene Johnston, 23, both of Springdale
Jeremy Boyd Sparkman, 36, and Leah Kathleen LaReau, 33, both of Fayetteville
Marlon Gabriel Valentin Carrasquillo, 29, and Brenda Rojo Zuniga, 39, both of Fayetteville