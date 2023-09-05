Casas knocks in 4 as Boston ends skid at Tampa

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Triston Casas homered and drove in a career-high four runs, Brayan Bello earned his team-leading 11th win and the Boston Red Sox stopped a 13-game losing streak at Tropicana Field by beating the Tampa Bay Rays 7-3 on Monday.

Boston's slide at the dome began on April 23, 2022.

"Nothing special, to be honest with you," Red Sox Manager Alex Cora said of ending the streak.

Wilyer Abreu had a leadoff double before Justin Turner drew a one-out walk in the sixth inning, ending Aaron Civale's day. Chris Devenski (3-4) entered and gave up Casas' three-run shot that put the Red Sox ahead 4-3.

Casas added a run-scoring single and Masataka Yoshida connected on a two-run homer off Andrew Kittredge in the eighth that made it 7-3. Casas has three homers and 11 RBIs during a career-best 11-game hitting streak.

"He's a good hitter," Cora said. "He knows what he's doing."

Monday marked the first anniversary of Casas' major league debut. Two days later, he hit his first big league homer at Tropicana Field.

"We talked about Triston Casas before the game," Rays Manager Kevin Cash said. "He's really turned it on, putting together a good season. Laid off a close pitch to put himself in a 1-0 count. Devenski had to throw a strike right there, looked like he was ready for it."

Bello (11-8) gave up three runs, all in the first, and five hits over six innings.

While the Rays have a comfortable lead for the top AL wild card, Boston moved within 4 1/2 games of Texas for the final spot.

ASTROS 13, RANGERS 6 Mauricio Dubón and Jose Altuve twice hit back-to-back home runs, rookie catcher Yainer Diaz had a three-run shot to cap visiting Houston's big seventh inning, and the Astros pulled within a percentage point of first-place Seattle.

BLUE JAYS 6, ATHLETICS 5 (10) Pinch-hitter Santiago Espinal hit a tiebreaking double in visiting Toronto's three-run 10th inning on the first pitch thrown by Francisco Pérez, and the Blue Jays held on to beat Oakland. The A's made it interesting when Lawrence Butler hit his second home run of the game with a two-run drive against winner Jordan Romano (5-5).

ROYALS 12, WHITE SOX 1 Cole Ragans continued his recent success with six scoreless innings as host Kansas City trounced Chicago in the first of a three-game series. The American League Pitcher of the Month for August, Ragans (6-4) retired the first 13 batters he faced and finished with just one hit allowed.

TWINS 20, GUARDIANS 6 Royce Lewis had a grand slam and a career-high six RBI, and Jorge Polanco and Carlos Correa added solo homers off Lucas Giolito in his Cleveland debut as AL Central-leading Minnesota routed Cleveland. Lewis, the rookie third baseman, tied the franchise record with his third grand slam of the season -- all in the last eight games -- and has four career slams in 56 games in the majors. Three of them have been against Cleveland.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

CUBS 5, GIANTS 0 Justin Steele (16-3) tossed dominant two-hit ball through eight innings to move into a tie for the major league lead in wins as host Chicago blanked San Francisco. Seiya Suzuki hit a 432-foot solo shot off Giants starter Logan Webb (9-12) in the second, then drove in Chicago's second run with a line double to the right-center wall in the seventh.

DIAMONDBACKS 4, ROCKIES 2 Merrill Kelly matched a career high with 12 strikeouts in seven dominating innings, and Jace Peterson hit a two-run double as host Arizona defeated Colorado.

PIRATES 4, BREWERS 2 Ke'Bryan Hayes homered and tripled, and Jack Suwinski drilled his 23rd home run as host Pittsburgh topped the Milwaukee Brewers 4-2 on Monday night. Pittsburgh won for the sixth time in seven games behind six strong innings from Luis Ortiz (4-4).

Phillies 9, padres 7 Kyle Schwarber hit another long home run at Petco Park and Trea Turner and Edmundo Sosa also connected for Philadelphia in its first visit to San Diego since the National League Championship Series.

INTERLEAGUE

REDS 6, MARINERS 3 Spencer Steer hit a three-run home run to help host Cincinnati beat Seattle. The Reds began the day in a four-way tie for the third NL wild-card spot, and the AL-west leading Mariners are 39-18 since July 1 for the best record in the major leagues in that span.