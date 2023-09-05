On this edition of the Whole Hog Football Podcast, Matt Jones, Scottie Bordelon and Ethan Westerman discuss the Razorbacks' 56-13 victory over Western Carolina in the season opener.
Whole Hog Football Podcast: Recapping Arkansas' season opener by Ethan Westerman, Matt Jones, Scottie Bordelon | Today at 4:10 p.m.
Arkansas coach Sam Pittman runs onto the field prior to a game against Western Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Little Rock.
