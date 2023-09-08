Mary Foss Starn has a pen pal 72 years after she wrote her address on one of the eggs she was packing in an Iowa factory for shipment to the East Coast: John Amalfitano, a New Jersey man who was bequeathed the egg by a neighbor, then saw a post about it on a Facebook page.

Jim Danen says he likes completing his mission after the American Airlines pilot picked up a Texas girl’s doll — left by mistake under an airliner seat — from a Tokyo airport’s lost and found, then carried it to its owner, complete with a map detailing the doll’s travels.

Martine DeWit of Florida’s Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says fewer of the state’s manatees are starving to death as seagrass recovers in a key area, but that boat collisions remain the animals’ most significant threat.

Janos Lazar, Hungary’s construction and transportation minister, is drawing condemnation from the nation’s largest synagogue and from Israel for his praise of Miklos Horthy, Hungary’s World War II leader and Hitler ally, as a “true heroic soldier.”

Joe Kennedy, the Bremerton, Wash., high school football coach who won his job back after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled he could pray on the field, has quit one game into the season, saying he needs to care for an ailing out-of-state relative.

Ivan Gustavo Hernandez-Cabral, wanted by Mexican authorities in connection with an ambush in Sonora almost four years ago that left nine U.S. Mormon women and children dead, was picked up by marshals in Albuquerque, N.M., after a tip.

Jesse Johnson, a former Oregon death row inmate whose conviction was reversed 17 years later, is free but without any state adjustment funds since his case dismissal disqualifies him.

Kim Metcalfe, a spokeswoman for Amplify Snack Brands, says the company is saddened after a mother’s claim that her teenage son died after taking the now-pulled “One Chip Challenge” — a $9.99 single tortilla chip dusted with Carolina Reaper and Naga Viper peppers that arrives in a coffin-shaped box.

Nalan lang yueyueyue, a user of China’s Weibo social media site, asks how the nation’s strong and resilient spirit can be damaged by a costume in response to the Standing Committee’s draft of a law that allows prison and fines for clothes that “hurt the feelings of the Chinese people.”