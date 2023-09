Ozark’s Brayden Miner (middle) runs with the ball Friday as he tries to elude a tackle by the Charleston defense during a 28-7 victory at Hillbilly Stadium in Ozark. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Caleb Grieger)

OZARK -- The Ozark Hillbillies scored two early touchdowns and added two in the fourth quarter to secure the Franklin County Feud trophy... Already a subscriber? Log in!

Print Headline: Hillbillies roll to Feud victory over Tigers

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content