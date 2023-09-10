Sections
Births

by Eula Calahan, Micah Farmer, Joy Jackson, Susan Szafranski | Today at 4:00 a.m.

BAPTIST HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER-LITTLE ROCK

Aug. 28

Gretchen and Matt Larkan, Little Rock, daughter.

Aug. 29

Hanna and Jonathan James, Alexander, daughter.

Whitney Creekmore and Jesse Nichols, Little Rock, son.

Aug. 30

Heather and Jacob Carmichael, Little Rock, daughter.

Brychelle Hudgins and Christopher Hegwood, Little Rock, son.

Aug. 31

Brittany and Bradley Goshen, Little Rock, son.

Hannah and Lio Olvera, Fordyce daughter.

Sept. 1

Jordan and Keaton Curtis, Little Rock, daughter.

UAMS MEDICAL CENTER

Aug. 30

Flor Nayeli Morales Juarez and Juan Diego Perez Alvarado, Warren, son.

Aug. 31

Emily Howard and Hunter McDougal, Little Rock, daughter.

Sept. 5

DaJuania Latrice Johnson and Anfernee Terrell Thomas, North Little Rock, son.

