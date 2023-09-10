BAPTIST HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER-LITTLE ROCK
Aug. 28
Gretchen and Matt Larkan, Little Rock, daughter.
Aug. 29
Hanna and Jonathan James, Alexander, daughter.
Whitney Creekmore and Jesse Nichols, Little Rock, son.
Aug. 30
Heather and Jacob Carmichael, Little Rock, daughter.
Brychelle Hudgins and Christopher Hegwood, Little Rock, son.
Aug. 31
Brittany and Bradley Goshen, Little Rock, son.
Hannah and Lio Olvera, Fordyce daughter.
Sept. 1
Jordan and Keaton Curtis, Little Rock, daughter.
UAMS MEDICAL CENTER
Aug. 30
Flor Nayeli Morales Juarez and Juan Diego Perez Alvarado, Warren, son.
Aug. 31
Emily Howard and Hunter McDougal, Little Rock, daughter.
Sept. 5
DaJuania Latrice Johnson and Anfernee Terrell Thomas, North Little Rock, son.