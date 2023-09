Arkansas linebacker Antonio Grier (3) returns an interception for a touchdown as Kent State quarterback Michael Alaimo (18) attempts to tackle him, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, during the first quarter of the Razorbacks’ 28-6 victory at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville.

On this edition of the Whole Hog Football Podcast, Matt Jones, Scottie Bordelon and Ethan Westerman discuss Arkansas' 28-6 victory over Kent State last week.



ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content