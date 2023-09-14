Game of the week

SOUTHERN ARKANSAS (2-0, 2-0) AT OUACHITA BAPTIST (2-0, 2-0)

WHEN 6 p.m. Saturday

WHERE Cliff Harris Stadium, Arkadelphia

WHY THE INTRIGUE One of two matchups around the Great American Conference that involve undefeated teams from Arkansas. The other top-tier showdown has Harding hosting Arkansas-Monticello in Searcy. But last year's game between long-time rivals SAU and OBU, it was a high scoring, back-and-forth affair for three quarters until the Tigers ran off 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to win going away during the Murphy USA Classic in El Dorado. Another shootout between these two isn't out of the realm of possibility, not with the way these offenses can put up points.

KEY PLAYER TO WATCH FOR SOUTHERN ARKANSAS Quarterback O.B. Jones. He's been on a tear through the first two games and according to SAU Coach Brad Smiley, has been showing the kind of leadership he wants out of his signalcaller. Jones is currently third in the league in total offense with 308.5 yards per game.

KEY PLAYER TO WATCH FOR OUACHITA BAPTIST Quarterback Riley Harms. The senior has been making plays with his arm, which gives opposing teams yet another weapon to worry. Harms is completing 71.8% (28 of 39) of his passes, is fourth in the conference in passing yardage (471) and ranks second in touchdown tosses (7).