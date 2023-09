Light from the morning sun illuminates the House of Representatives side of Congress at the Capitol in Washington in this Dec. 3, 2021, file photo. (AP/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON -- Members of Arkansas' congressional delegation and the state's Marshallese community met Wednesday to discuss the future of the United States-Marshall Islands... Already a subscriber? Log in!

Print Headline: State’s congressmen, Marshallese talk

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content