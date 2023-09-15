Bentonville man arrested in connection with Sept. 7 shooting in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE -- Police say a suspect has been arrested in connection with a Sept. 7 shooting incident on Martin Luther King Boulevard, near Shiloh Drive, that sent one person to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the neck.

Elias Hernandez, 22, of 1611 S.W. D St. in Bentonville, was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail after being found and arrested by Bentonville police and Benton County sheriff's deputies, according to a news release from the Fayetteville Police Department.

Hernandez was arrested in connection with aggravated assault, battery, terroristic act and felony with a firearm. He was being held for the Washington County Sheriff's Office with no bond set.

Police were called to the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Shiloh Drive at 7:39 p.m. Sept. 7 on a report of a shooting, according to the release. Officers found an 18-year-old man had been shot. Police said the man who was shot was taken to a local hospital with injuries described as not life-threatening.

Investigators learned the shooting happened while two vehicles were both traveling east on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. The vehicle the suspected shooter was in left the scene before any officers arrived, according to the release.

According to information filed in Washington County Circuit Court, Hernandez was driving one of the vehicles involved in the incident. The vehicles had been racing and people were making gestures when Hernandez shot the 18-year-old, who was a passenger in the back seat of the second vehicle, in the neck, according to court records. There were three people in the second vehicle, according to the court records.

Dash camera video and witness statements indicated the car had some "unique modifications" and a distinctive sticker on the rear window that were used in identifying the vehicle as one registered to Hernandez. Police located Hernandez as he was sitting in his vehicle at his residence, according to court records.