Lewis Pugh says he feels rejuvenated after spending a month — 10 miles a day — swimming the length of New York’s Hudson River, dodging tugboats and floating garbage to call attention to the waterway’s resilience and importance.

Durek Verrett, a self-professed sixth-generation shaman from California who keeps a medallion to ward off heavy energies and darkness, will join Norway’s royal family next year when he weds Princess Märtha Louise, who has said she converses with angels.

José Jaime Maussan, addressing Mexican congressmen about the possibility of extraterrestrial life, presented shriveled Peruvian mummies that he said are considered “non-human beings that are not part of our terrestrial evolution.”

Emma Coronel Aispuro, the former Mexican beauty queen who married drug lord Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzman at 18 and once testified of admiring him as both a man and a husband, has left a California halfway house after serving two years for aiding his drug smuggling and prison escape.

Londell Falconer said he’d known 18-month-old De’Avry Thomas the boy’s whole life and knew “how amazing he was going to be” as he accepted a life without parole sentence for being the driver in a Pittsburgh shooting that killed the toddler in the back seat of his mother’s car.

Mary Gay Scanlon, a Democratic congresswoman from Pennsylvania, told a judge of her terror almost two years ago but also said reform is an important goal before the man who stole her car at gunpoint received a 7½-year prison sentence.

Sami Safi of Houston says tears of joy are in his eyes after learning that his brother, Wasi, has been granted U.S. asylum a year after his arrest on the Texas-Mexico border as the ex-soldier fled Afghanistan and the Taliban.

Aminetou El Alewai says she and other migrants housed at a shelter set up at a vacant Staten Island school have to close their eyes and ears and remember they are good people as an angry neighbor’s loudspeaker continuously blares — in six languages — that they are not welcome and should stay on the bus.

Sandra Grunwald, a Berlin nurse, says it’s nice to still, more or less, have trust in society after she watched about 40 passersby lift a bus to free a man trapped beneath the vehicle’s rear tire and who was later able to walk away with minor injuries.