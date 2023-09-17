Veteran memorial relocated to park

HOT SPRINGS -- A monument memorializing veterans of the Spanish-American War was moved last week from the Hot Springs Creek Greenway Trail to the Garland County Veterans Memorial and Military Park.

Originally, the monument was located at the corner of Central and Grand avenues, but Jo West Taylor Davis, chair of the Veterans Memorial Committee, said it kept getting hit by vehicles that cut the median short, so the city moved it to the trail.

The effort to move the monument several hundred feet to the military park lasted nearly eight hours Monday. The monument now rests close to the All Veterans Monumen.

Wayne Griffin, left, Thomas Milstead, Karen Griffin, and Jo West Davis arrived at 8:30 a.m. Monday to help move the Spanish-American War monument. - Photo by McKenna Knott-DeBord of The Sentinel-Record

