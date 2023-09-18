Benton County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded Sept. 7-13 in the Benton County Clerk's Office.

Sept. 7

Camille Anna Beath, 32, and Cassandra Marie Sands, 33, both of Centerton

Anthony Brandon Bright, 28, and Stephanie Marie Murray, 29, both of Bentonville

Zachary Adam Cambron, 28, and Victoria Danielle Winters, 28, both of Centerton

Wesley Allan Cloud, 43, and Jennifer Marie Williamson, 43, both of Lowell

Mitchell Ryan Curtis, 29, Mountain Home, and Hannah Lynn Luse, 29, Bentonville

Isaac Samuel Hass, 26, Bella Vista, and Samantha Grace Brown, 25, Rogers

Nilson Daniel Magana Gonzalez, 25, and Autumn Rene Kirk, 25, both of Colcord, Okla.

Brent William Rouse, 28, and Janessa Monique Rivera, 27, both of Gentry

Joshua Ray Tuttle, 28, and Laura Lindsey Gayle Taylor, 35, both of Springdale

Tyler Ray Vernon, 28, and Cheyanne Nicole Hook, 25, both of Decatur

Sept. 8

Jacob Francis Adamson, 27, and Abbey Lynn Clemmons, 25, both of Sarcoxie, Mo.

Peterson Jr Arti, 22, and Sappina Aloka, 21, both of Springdale

Michael Weston Bergin, 33, and Karina Agnes Musinsky, 30, both of Rogers

Dana Stephen Bradford, 50, Little Rock, and Noel Suzanne Porter, 52, Centerton

Alvin Glen Breshears, 59, and Christine Louise Schatz, 53, both of Bentonville

James Cheng Shang Chen, 80, and Rosary Y. Kay, 72, both of Springdale

Colton Lea Echols, 27, and Emma Christine Bibbs, 26, both of Bella Vista

Mark Anthony Eck, 36, Cave Springs, and Guadalupe Puga, 29, Bentonville

Jarrett Dustin Good, 40, and Kira Mandi Puglisi, 40, both of Oklahoma City, Okla.

Moris A Guzman, 55, and Maria Estela Martinez Gomez, 48, both of Siloam Springs

James Matthew Joyner, 37, and Anna Louise Gegenworth, 41, both of Farmington

Jamie Lee Miller, 55, and Tia Michelle Palmer, 56, both of Broken Arrow, Okla.

Gerardo Mondragon Ruiz, 36, and Maria D Pichardo, 54, both of Rogers

Dalton Riley Nesbitt, 22, and Bailey Marie Johnson, 22, both of Garfield

Christopher Keith Posey, 23, and Ashlyn Marie Maloney, 23, both of Bentonville

Kirk Lyndon Reed, 43, and Anthony Johnson, 43, both of Springfield, Mo.

Trenton Chase Riggs, 36, and Jena Alaine Jacobs, 34, both of Rogers

Dustin Logan Sercl, 30, and Kylee Faith Cahill, 22, both of Salem, Mo.

Timothy Glen Suedel, 20, and Aranza Vazquez Perez, 24, both of Bentonville

Marisa Danielle Van Zandt, 29, and Elizabeth Renee Eden, 24, both of Siloam Springs

Sept. 11

Karl Ross Beeman, 51, and Christena Jo Nikole Lee, 24, both of Rogers

Shane Bradley Bright, 29, and Isabel Louise Armstrong, 26, both of Bentonville

Braeden Dwayne Gales, 23, and Katie Arlene Snelson, 22, both of Springdale

Payton Reed Henson, 28, and Chloe Shay McGooden, 22, both of Rogers

Andrew Jason Johnsen, 41, and Amy Elizabeth Eidschun, 39, both of Bella Vista

Yilkel Lamar, 22, San Diego, Calif., and Emily Marie McDougald, 22, Virginia Beach, Va

Tyler Phillip Massery, 29, and Gina Louise Anderson Monaldi, 30, both of Bentonville

Seth Dwight Spencer, 24, Gravette, and Berenice Salazar-Fernandez, 22, Rogers

Joseph Regan Willey, 48, and Sara Rawn Limmer, 44, both of Bentonville

Sept. 12

Jafer Alan Beizer, 37, and Chanel Lauren Jonas, 38, both of Summerville, Ga.

Thaddeus Mark Gayer, 35, and Erica Paige Spear, 31, both of Rogers

Miguel Eduardo Gonzalez Hernandez, 28, and Yudith Lemus Calderon, 22, both of Bentonville

Pradeep Kumar Kovvuru, 35, and Sirisha Bobba, 31, both of Centerton

Charles Ortiz, 43, Black Hawk, S.D., and Taylor McKenzie Johnson, 34, Rapid City, S.D.

Caleb Jeremiah Smith, 23, and Elisabeth Leeann Vanderburg, 24, both of Siloam Springs

Sept. 13

Kevin Scott Conway, 43, and Charity Marie Reynolds, 37, both of Pea Ridge

Thomas Lee Jandebeur, 27, and Michayla Shareese Abrahams, 26, both of Evansville, Ind.

Michael Lee Roy Murphy, 37, and Erinn Nicole Mitsch, 30, both of Rogers

David Michael Pittel, 34, and Marion Ella Lyman, 33, both of Chicago, Ill.

Michael Leon Pizano, 23, Sierra Vista, Ariz., and Deserae Marie Garza, 22, Siloam Springs

Roger Julius Reid, 77, Bentonville, and Robin Rosella Boyd, 69, Bella Vista

Brandon Allen Smith, 38, and Brandi Dee Grady, 36, both of Bentonville

Christopher James Soma, 36, Huntsville, and Kaleigh Lane Evans, 29, Berryville