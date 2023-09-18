Benton County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded Sept. 7-13 in the Benton County Clerk's Office.
Sept. 7
Camille Anna Beath, 32, and Cassandra Marie Sands, 33, both of Centerton
Anthony Brandon Bright, 28, and Stephanie Marie Murray, 29, both of Bentonville
Zachary Adam Cambron, 28, and Victoria Danielle Winters, 28, both of Centerton
Wesley Allan Cloud, 43, and Jennifer Marie Williamson, 43, both of Lowell
Mitchell Ryan Curtis, 29, Mountain Home, and Hannah Lynn Luse, 29, Bentonville
Isaac Samuel Hass, 26, Bella Vista, and Samantha Grace Brown, 25, Rogers
Nilson Daniel Magana Gonzalez, 25, and Autumn Rene Kirk, 25, both of Colcord, Okla.
Brent William Rouse, 28, and Janessa Monique Rivera, 27, both of Gentry
Joshua Ray Tuttle, 28, and Laura Lindsey Gayle Taylor, 35, both of Springdale
Tyler Ray Vernon, 28, and Cheyanne Nicole Hook, 25, both of Decatur
Sept. 8
Jacob Francis Adamson, 27, and Abbey Lynn Clemmons, 25, both of Sarcoxie, Mo.
Peterson Jr Arti, 22, and Sappina Aloka, 21, both of Springdale
Michael Weston Bergin, 33, and Karina Agnes Musinsky, 30, both of Rogers
Dana Stephen Bradford, 50, Little Rock, and Noel Suzanne Porter, 52, Centerton
Alvin Glen Breshears, 59, and Christine Louise Schatz, 53, both of Bentonville
James Cheng Shang Chen, 80, and Rosary Y. Kay, 72, both of Springdale
Colton Lea Echols, 27, and Emma Christine Bibbs, 26, both of Bella Vista
Mark Anthony Eck, 36, Cave Springs, and Guadalupe Puga, 29, Bentonville
Jarrett Dustin Good, 40, and Kira Mandi Puglisi, 40, both of Oklahoma City, Okla.
Moris A Guzman, 55, and Maria Estela Martinez Gomez, 48, both of Siloam Springs
James Matthew Joyner, 37, and Anna Louise Gegenworth, 41, both of Farmington
Jamie Lee Miller, 55, and Tia Michelle Palmer, 56, both of Broken Arrow, Okla.
Gerardo Mondragon Ruiz, 36, and Maria D Pichardo, 54, both of Rogers
Dalton Riley Nesbitt, 22, and Bailey Marie Johnson, 22, both of Garfield
Christopher Keith Posey, 23, and Ashlyn Marie Maloney, 23, both of Bentonville
Kirk Lyndon Reed, 43, and Anthony Johnson, 43, both of Springfield, Mo.
Trenton Chase Riggs, 36, and Jena Alaine Jacobs, 34, both of Rogers
Dustin Logan Sercl, 30, and Kylee Faith Cahill, 22, both of Salem, Mo.
Timothy Glen Suedel, 20, and Aranza Vazquez Perez, 24, both of Bentonville
Marisa Danielle Van Zandt, 29, and Elizabeth Renee Eden, 24, both of Siloam Springs
Sept. 11
Karl Ross Beeman, 51, and Christena Jo Nikole Lee, 24, both of Rogers
Shane Bradley Bright, 29, and Isabel Louise Armstrong, 26, both of Bentonville
Braeden Dwayne Gales, 23, and Katie Arlene Snelson, 22, both of Springdale
Payton Reed Henson, 28, and Chloe Shay McGooden, 22, both of Rogers
Andrew Jason Johnsen, 41, and Amy Elizabeth Eidschun, 39, both of Bella Vista
Yilkel Lamar, 22, San Diego, Calif., and Emily Marie McDougald, 22, Virginia Beach, Va
Tyler Phillip Massery, 29, and Gina Louise Anderson Monaldi, 30, both of Bentonville
Seth Dwight Spencer, 24, Gravette, and Berenice Salazar-Fernandez, 22, Rogers
Joseph Regan Willey, 48, and Sara Rawn Limmer, 44, both of Bentonville
Sept. 12
Jafer Alan Beizer, 37, and Chanel Lauren Jonas, 38, both of Summerville, Ga.
Thaddeus Mark Gayer, 35, and Erica Paige Spear, 31, both of Rogers
Miguel Eduardo Gonzalez Hernandez, 28, and Yudith Lemus Calderon, 22, both of Bentonville
Pradeep Kumar Kovvuru, 35, and Sirisha Bobba, 31, both of Centerton
Charles Ortiz, 43, Black Hawk, S.D., and Taylor McKenzie Johnson, 34, Rapid City, S.D.
Caleb Jeremiah Smith, 23, and Elisabeth Leeann Vanderburg, 24, both of Siloam Springs
Sept. 13
Kevin Scott Conway, 43, and Charity Marie Reynolds, 37, both of Pea Ridge
Thomas Lee Jandebeur, 27, and Michayla Shareese Abrahams, 26, both of Evansville, Ind.
Michael Lee Roy Murphy, 37, and Erinn Nicole Mitsch, 30, both of Rogers
David Michael Pittel, 34, and Marion Ella Lyman, 33, both of Chicago, Ill.
Michael Leon Pizano, 23, Sierra Vista, Ariz., and Deserae Marie Garza, 22, Siloam Springs
Roger Julius Reid, 77, Bentonville, and Robin Rosella Boyd, 69, Bella Vista
Brandon Allen Smith, 38, and Brandi Dee Grady, 36, both of Bentonville
Christopher James Soma, 36, Huntsville, and Kaleigh Lane Evans, 29, Berryville