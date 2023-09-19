Bandwagon hoppers, be ready to work out

For Arkansas Razorback fans who prefer to jump on and off the bandwagon, this may be a season when you get lots of exercise.

Some jumped off after the Razorbacks lost to BYU on Saturday night, but many were back on by Sunday night.

The Cougars escaped by scoring 17 unanswered points to wipe out a 31-21 third-quarter deficit.

They scored 10 of those in the last 2:31 of the third quarter.

Arkansas was clearly the better overall team and won most of the statistics but the scoreboard.

There were a myriad of mistakes that were made and while a couple of the 14 penalties called on the Hogs might have questionable, the Big 12 officials had nothing to do with Arkansas converting just two of 13 third downs or coming up short on a fourth-and-1 at the 50.

That was in the third quarter when the Hogs led 31-21. Most fans are not questioning the call as much as they are KJ Jefferson and running back Rashod Dubinion being in the shotgun, which can give a defense that split second to adjust.

The opinion is Jefferson should have been under center and bulled for the first down. He is one of the toughest quarterbacks to tackle in the country.

Now the Razorbacks face the most daunting part of their schedule coming off a loss.

They are at LSU (at night), face Texas A&M in Arlington, Texas, at Alabama and at Ole Miss.

Arkansas Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek told the Little Rock Touchdown Club yesterday he had nothing to do with this schedule.

He spent his time talking about all 19 Razorbacks sports and the 465 athletes, not just football, although he didn't avoid the subject telling the large crowd no one was hurting more Saturday night after the loss than the players and coaches.

In the closest thing to a sales pitch he pointed out Arkansas' home schedule for next year includes SEC opponents Texas, Tennessee, Ole Miss and LSU.

That's four top shelf games.

When LRTDC founder David Bazzel asked about the future of the Razorbacks and War Memorial Stadium Yurachek was as candid as he could be.

He pointed they play UAPB there in 2024 -- and he recognized Chris Robinson, the UAPB athletic director in the audience -- and the first ever football game with Arkansas State in 2025, but he doesn't know what will happen after that because the SEC may go to a nine-game conference schedule and still require a nonconference game with a FBS opponent.

Yurachek also explained that because 50 states have 50 different laws about NIL it will take federal legislation to get it under control because collectives have taken control.

Collectives are groups representing the athletes and taking a percentage of the money. Which sounds a lot like agents which is against the NCAA rules.

Anyway, as the Razorbacks try and put last Saturday behind them and improve, there is still a lot of hurt among the fans about the loss to BYU.

First, after last season the Cougars went heavily into the transfer portal and were a much better team this year with a lot more speed.

Second, as Yurachek pointed out, Jefferson had one offensive coordinator for three years and now he has a new one in Dan Enos.

To be clear, Yurachek did not say the offense had changed and Jefferson isn't as comfortable this season as he was last season. Yours truly is writing that.

Best case scenario is that the loss was a learning lesson for the Razorbacks. If you go up 14-0 on anyone and then punt five times you are allowing them to hang around and have a chance to win, which is what happened Saturday.