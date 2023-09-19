Port City band hosts night of blues

Saturday evening at 128 South Main in downtown Pine Bluff saw the Port City Blues Society host a special program to honor and entertain supporters and expand the society's membership.

PCBS founding member and lead guitarist for the band of the same name, Dave Sadler, explained that entry admission to RJ's Grill and Bar of $25 for individuals and $35 per couple paid for one year's annual membership in the Port City Blues Society. Seventy-five tickets were sold for the event.

"Our goal is all about perpetrating the music we all love," Sadler said.

Sadler shared how the local Blues society has grown their membership from 30 to 300 over the past three years and further stated how the purpose of the Saturday night function proved a great success resulting in an additional 25% increase of new members. Besides the full slate of musical offerings, ticket holders were treated to reserved seating and a catered barbecue dinner.

"A Night of Blues" included a silent auction with a variety of blues memorabilia, art and musical instruments. A pair of beautiful electric guitars were donated to the auction by Little Rock based songwriter/guitarist Joe Pitts along with 100 copies of his latest studio CD, "Ten Shades of Blue." Pitt's guitars were a "Clevenger" electric creation crafted by Hot Springs luthier Burt Clevenger. He also provided a Danelectro baritone guitar for bid. Jerry McCoy contributed a blue-topped, Fender Stratocaster electric while Chad Marshal gave a Fender acoustic toward the fund-raising cause.

Beginning at 8 pm, three separate bands performed over the course of the evening. The Port City Blues Society band kicked off the show with a 10-song, 45-minute set featuring the individual talents of all three guitarists. The Port City band includes Lex Capraitalia on drums, Mark Morgan, Jerry McCoy and Dave Sadler on guitar, Pops "Mr. Keys" Cooper on organ/electric piano and Roscoe Willis on bass. Willis' spouse, Melody Groove, also joined the group with her lead vocals on a pair of numbers.

The Chad Marshal Band was next up with Roscoe Willis making a second appearance on bass, Carl Bass on drums and Chad Marshall on lead guitar and vocals. Performing almost all original material from his upcoming studio CD titled, "Made to Suffer," Marshall's unique bear-finger-picking is done entirely without the use of any form of guitar pick.

During a break in the music between bands, PCBS presented awards to people who have tirelessly supported their efforts over the past years. Among those recognized were RJ's owner/operators Rosie Pettigrew and her two daughters Sharita Smith and sister Niche Walters for "The Best Music Venue in the Arkansas Delta."

The third and final offering for the evening came from "The Road to Memphis" contest winners, the Tina Cossey Band. On July 22, Port City Blues Society held a battle of the bands at RJ's to determine who would represent the local blues association at the upcoming 39th annual International Blues Challenge held in Memphis each year. According to the IBC website, "The world's largest gathering of blues musicians will take place on Beale Street, Jan. 16 through 20 with over 20 clubs hosting the challengers and fans. In addition to featuring these final rounds of the prestigious blues music competition, the IBC event week will offer seminars, showcases, master classes, film screenings, networking events, book signings and receptions for blues societies, fans, and professionals." Over 200 local blues societies from across the U.S and the world select musicians through local playoffs to represent their chapter in the annual IBC.

Cossey's players consist of Lex Capraitalia making his second appearance for the evening on drums along with Josh Parks and Jarred Admire on guitars, Ryan Hindman on bass and Darius Blanton on keys. Tina fronted the group with full-bore, high intensity vocals and her ever-powerful stage presence, proving her worth to represent Pine Bluff in January's international music competition.

Cossey said of her group's current efforts, "We're working on a new CD at Butch Scaifes's, 'Spiraling Media Studio' in Bryant. It'll contain all new original numbers. I'm not sure just yet how many songs will be included on the final version. We're polishing up our set in preparation for the IBC and we will be the opening act on Friday Sept. 29 for Eric Gales at Steam Fest. We are very excited to be part of that great weekend blues lineup in downtown Hot Springs."

Other upcoming PCBS shows at RJ's include the Blues by Budweiser Concert Series with Garry Burnside Band Oct. 7, Big "A" and the Allstar Blues Band Nov. 4, Johnnie B and Queen Iretta Sanders Blues Review Dec. 2, Charlotte Taylor and Gypsy Rain Jan. 6 and finally Chad Marshall Band Feb. 3. They also provide a free weekly Blues Jam on Wednesday nights.

For more information or to join the PCBS organization visit: membership@portcitybluessociety.com.

Co-owner of Pine Bluff's RJ's Grill & Bar, Sharita Smith, received the Port City Blues Society award for Blues by Budweiser Concert Series 'Best Bartender.' (Special to The Commercial/Richard Ledbetter)



Chad Walker accompanied his vocals with lead guitar using a unique, bear-finger, playing style on a collection of original numbers included in his forthcoming CD, 'Made to Suffer.' (Special to The Commercial/Richard Ledbetter)

