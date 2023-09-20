Annual SEARK fair to accept exhibits

The 84th annual Southeast Arkansas District Fair and Livestock Show will accept Home Economics and Horticulture Individual Educational exhibits from 3-7 p.m. Sept. 27 at Hestand Stadium Fairgrounds, 420 N. Blake St.

The district fair will be presented Sept. 27-30. Residents from 17 southeast Arkansas counties are eligible to enter the district fair, including Arkansas, Ashley, Bradley, Calhoun, Chicot, Cleveland, Dallas, Desha, Drew, Faulkner, Grant, Jefferson, Lincoln, Lonoke, Ouachita, Prairie, and Pulaski counties.

Sponsors include Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion Commission, Planters Cotton Oil Mill, Walmart, and Farm Bureau, according to a news release.

The Home Economics Departments correspond with the Arkansas State Fair, according to Mary Ann Kizer, Jefferson County Family and Consumer Sciences agent and home economics superintendent, and Debbie James, assistant superintendent and South Arkansas Livestock Show board member.

Senior Citizens/Pre-school Day

Jefferson County Extension Homemakers and Master Gardeners will serve as hosts for the Senior Citizens/Pre-School Day and Health Fair on Sept. 29 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Cockrill Petting Zoo will be on site with pony rides and animals, including a kangaroo and camel.

Jefferson Regional Medical Center nursing students will provide free blood pressure, glucose, and cholesterol screenings.

The Diamond Line Dancers and David Rodgers and friends will provide entertainment.

Sweet Potato Festival

The fair will feature a new activity, the Sweet Potato Festival – Community Day at the Fair being held Sept. 30 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The festival features include the Corvette Brothers, Cockrill Petting Zoo, Food Truck Challenge, Sweet Potato Bake-Off Contest, and entertainment.

Home Ec

Home economics departments and assistant superintendents at the fair are:

mArt – Claudia Clark, Karen Gray, and Jo Segars;

mBaked Goods – Dixie Fritz and Nancy Rosen;

mCrafts, Adults -- Barbra Freeman, Joyce Johnson, Delores Kelley, Linda Murray, and Brenda Robinson;

mCrafts, Youth – Connie Herrin, Kaye Richardson, Lee Woodham, and Jenny Wright;

mCreative Stitchery & Sewing – Sarah Payton and Frances Smith;

mCrochet and Knitting – Sandy Smith and Linda Works;

mFood Preservation and Honey – Jody Stout and Lynda Toler;

mPhotography – Jo Ann Carr, Marnette Reed and Elizabeth Wall;

mQuilts (hand or machine quilted) – Patsy Brown, Brenda Hendrix, and Dianna Winfree;

mWoodworking, Home Furnishings – Audrey Armstrong, Kathryn Brown, and Margaret Thomas;

mYouth, Juniors, and Adults with Disabilities – Jeanette Banks and Gail Sales.

Horticulture

The Horticulture Department superintendent is Dot Hart, assisted by Teki Hunt and Miriam Lester.

Divisions are:

mGiant Pumpkin and Watermelon Contest;

mOrnamental Horticulture – Flowers and Floral Arrangements;

mFlowering Potted Ornamental Plants;

mPotted Ornamental Plants

mHanging Ornamental Plants;

mFruits, Vegetables and Nuts;

mSucculent Ornamental Plants;

mFern Ornamental Plants.

Category details

Categories include: Youth (12 years and under), Junior (13 to 18 years) and Adult (19 years and up). Kizer and James remind clients to save time by completing entry forms and entry tags before coming to the fairgrounds. Contact a local Extension office for entry forms and tags.

Carr reminds photographers that photography entries must be 8" x 10" and matted within an 11" x 14" mat. They must have a stiff backing no thicker than mat board. Photography does not accept frames or glass.

Home Economics individual educational entries will be judged Sept. 28. Each entry will receive a blue, red, or white ribbon and a monetary award. This year Grand Awards will include Adults - $100; Junior - $75, and Youth - $50.

The Food Preparation category accepts edible baked goods that will be tasted for quality. Only six cookies are needed to enter the cookie division. Cakes must be entered whole but may be picked up after judging with only a few slices left for display.

Only clear glass jars will be accepted in the Food Preservation category so the quality of fruit and vegetables can be judged without opening the jars.

Home Economics and Horticulture fair entries must be picked up Oct. 1, between 2-4 p.m.

Horticulture Agent Timothy Wallace, and FCS Agent Kizer invite all residents in the 17 counties to bring their families and friends to enjoy the individual educational home economics and horticulture exhibits during the fair.

Residents are encouraged to enter clean, quality, new items made or completed during the past year, according to Wallace.

Participants don't have to win Grand or Reserve Awards at their county fairs because new judges will be at the district fair, he said.

The fair will also feature carnival games, food truck competition, car show and other activities.

Horticulture and Home Economics Fair Entry Forms and entry tags are available at the Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Service, 500 S. Idaho St. or call (870) 534-1033 or email mkizer@uada.edu.