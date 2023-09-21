2 dead, 2 hurt in accidents on state roads

Two people were killed and two more injured in wrecks on Arkansas roads Tuesday afternoon and early Wednesday, according to preliminary fatality reports from the Arkansas State Police.

Felicia Summers, 57, of Delight was killed in a collision on Arkansas 26 in Murfreesboro around 2:25 p.m. Tuesday, according to a report.

Summers was headed east in a 2010 Toyota Prius when a westbound 2009 Honda CR-V veered across the center line and struck her car head-on.

The Prius crashed into a ditch on the south side of the road. The driver of the Honda, 42-year-old Sarah Cox of Nashville, was partially ejected through the driver's side window and taken to UAMS Medical Center. An unidentified minor who was a passenger in the Prius was taken to Arkansas Children's Hospital.

Connie Pannell, 75, of Horatio was crossing U.S. 71 near the intersection with U.S. 371 in Lockesburg on foot around 5:40 a.m. Wednesday when a 2016 Mack truck driving south on U.S. 71 struck and killed her, according to a report.

State troopers investigating each of the two collisions reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.