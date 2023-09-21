Musselman, Razorback fans impress Marion’s Robinson during visit

Arkansas fans made promising Marion sophomore forward LaDaryl Robinson feel special during his unofficial visit to Fayetteville last Saturday.

Razorbacks coach Eric Musselman and his staff impressed him with the way they conducted practice during his trip. Afterward, Arkansas fans did the same.

“The visit was very good,” Robinson said. “I liked how everything went, including the practices. The practice was very fast, organized and on point. The school is a great school. It is big and has positive fans and has a lot of great people.

“The coaches were nice. They told me a few things. Everyone was cool and I had some people calling my name from everywhere. I took a few photos with fans. Overall, they have a great school and staff.”

Robinson, 6-7 and 180 pounds, has scholarship offers from Arkansas State and Drake, and is drawing interest from Arkansas, Utah and other programs. He didn’t hesitate when naming the highlight of the visit.

“The best part was taking pictures with the fans and how cool it is for people you don’t know to know you and like you,” Robinson said.

He was invited to participate in Chris Paul’s 11th annual CP3 Rising Stars national camp in North Carolina in late August. Arkansas Hawks 15-under coach Terry Burgess is high on Robinson.

“He's long and explosive off the floor,” said Burgess, the father of 4-star 2025 prospect Terrion Burgess. “He has a soft touch around the basket and from midrange. He has a lot of upside and will continue to develop as he gets bigger and stronger.”

Robinson received good reviews from the Arkansas staff.

“They were saying I'm a good kid and I have the talent and potential, and have to add weight,” Robinson said.