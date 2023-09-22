Convicted nose-biter Ramsey countersues, claiming he was attacked

FAYETTEVILLE -- A former chief operating officer of Beyond Meat who pleaded guilty and was placed on probation for biting the nose of another driver during an altercation has countersued, saying he too was battered and injured.

Fayetteville police arrested Douglas Wayne Ramsey, 55, on charges of felony battery and making a terroristic threat after the attack in a parking garage in September 2022 following an Arkansas Razorbacks football game.

Ramsey pleaded guilty to felony criminal mischief and a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct before Circuit Judge Joanna Taylor. He was placed on probation for three years and fined $1,000. He also was ordered to pay $73 restitution, be screened for anger management and comply with any recommendation for treatment.

Ramsey was also ordered to have no contact with the victim, Khristan Uran, and to complete 160 hours of community service. He was ordered not to use or possess alcohol or controlled substances and cannot possess a firearm or other dangerous weapon.

A terroristic threatening charge was dropped as part of Ramsey's plea agreement.

Ramsey was angered when Uran's vehicle, driven by Matthew Woolard, inched in front of him in a traffic lane and hit the front passenger wheel on Ramsey's Ford Bronco, according to a police report.

Ramsey got out of his Bronco and punched through the back windshield of the other car, according to the police report. Woolard told police he got out of the car and Ramsey pulled him close and began punching him, according to the report. Ramsey bit the tip of Uran's nose, ripping the flesh, police said.

Uran and witnesses told police Ramsey threatened to kill him before occupants of both vehicles got out and separated them, according to the report.

Uran later filed a civil lawsuit against Ramsey in Washington County Circuit Court over the altercation seeking damages for assault, battery and outrage, according to court documents. That case is still winding through the court system.

Ramsey has asked the lawsuit be dismissed.

Ramsey's countersuit claims Uran and Woolard attacked him and he was hit, struck, beaten, punched and otherwise physically assaulted, causing serious injuries to his hands, torso, head and neck. Ramsey claims he was severely bruised and bloodied.