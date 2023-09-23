WHSD board signs off on the 2023-2024 budget

White Hall School District board members approved a $31,190,758 budget for the 2023-24 school year at a special meeting Thursday.

The total includes a carryover of $3,088,723 from June 30, the last day of the 2022-23 fiscal year, and $22,924,618 in state foundation funding, based on the number of students enrolled in the district.

The budget also calls for $24,725,061 in total expenses. Almost half of that, or $12,201,558, will cover certified employee salaries, with $3,329,770 going to certified employee benefits, $1,907,609 going to classified employee salaries and $519,950 going to classified employee benefits.

Of the expenses, $4,132,515 will cover maintenance and operations.

The total expenses leave a difference of $6,465,696, of which $3,376,973 will be transferred to the building fund.

The board also approved the hiring of Taylor Elementary kindergarten teacher Grace Baker.