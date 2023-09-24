BAPTIST HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER-LITTLE ROCK
Sept. 7
Kati Mallory and John Mallory Jr., Little Rock, daughter.
Taylor and Brett Durden, Bryant, son.
Nita and Johnny Cooley, White Hall, daughter.
Sept. 9
Tashara Aldridge and Derius Perrin, Little Rock, son.
Destiny Horton and Kanye Woods, North Little Rock, son.
Sept. 11
Jessica and Rodrigo Medina, Little Rock, daughter.
Sept. 12
Sabrina and Quenton Cooper, Little Rock, daughter.
Diamond Hunter and Ashton Miner, Little Rock, daughter.
Ebony Knight, Little Rock, son.
Sept. 13
Lisa and Zachary Stine, North Little Rock, son.
Katherine and Weston Weidenbenner, Hot Springs Village, son and daughter.
Alexis and Steven Jones, Little Rock, son.
Jahmelia Lewis, Little Rock, son.
Sept. 14
Sharla and Seth Howerton, Alexander, son.
Miriam Meadows and Gregory Young, Little Rock, daughter.
Sept. 15
Rebecca and Dexter Carter, Little Rock, daughter.
Jazzmie Tyler and Deiack Patterson, Mabelvale, daughter.
Sep. 16
Cedrica Blackmon and Aquantus Perry, Little Rock, daughter.
Chloe and Matthew Kelly, Sheridan, son.
Sep. 21
Ieashia Shelton and Kenneth McCain, Sherwood, son.
Tavia and Will Douthard, Bryant, daughter.
BAPTIST HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER-NORTH LITTLE ROCK
Sept. 12
Faith Bickel and Michael VanBrocklin, Jacksonville, son.
Raven Miller, North Little Rock, daughter.
Sept. 13
Diamond Harper and Jaivontis Guy, England, son.
Sept. 19
Monteina and Sean Yoder, North Little Rock, daughter.
Sept. 20
LeeAnn and Seth Rahe, North Little Rock, daughter.
UAMS MEDICAL CENTER
Sept. 10
Hannah and David Mery, Little Rock, daughter.
Sept. 14
Whitley Ousley and Kristopher Brown, Little Rock, daughter.
Sept. 16
Amber Johnston and Brian Smith, Jacksonville, son.
Sept. 17
Angelica Azucena Vicente and Horacio Pascual, Little Rock, daughter.
Sept. 19
Liliana Vangordan and Charles Childs, Little Rock, son.
Tammalyn Frazier, Little Rock, daughter.
Sept. 20
Morgan Via and Robert Cline, Dardanelle, son.