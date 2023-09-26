Marriages

Adam Ott, 31, and Megan Lane, 33, both of North Little Rock.

Oliver Brown, 66, and Wanda Lee, 67, both of Little Rock.

Derik Lewis, 44, and Kizen Williams, 44, both of Little Rock.

Steven Wright, 26, and Jessica Devon, 26, both of Maumelle.

Gregory Citron, 33, and Megan Lawson, 34, both of Maumelle.

Michael Tripoli, 28, and Alissa Hastings, 28, both of Austin, Tex.

John Warren, 30, and Stevie Lacy, 38, both of North Little Rock.

Steven Whittemore, 45, and Deanne Rice, 41, both of Scott.

Harlan Pennington, 24, and Brenna Spells, 25, both of Redfield.

Elias Rhodes, 40, and Danielle Hairston, 34, both of Shannon Hills.

Robert Bibles, 42, and Bethany Pike, 40, both of Little Rock.

Nicolas Garrett, 26, and Denise Brown, 25, both of Little Rock.

Aviear McDaniel, 24, and Merline Jackson, 27, both of Jacksonville.

Jean Lyon, 58, and Shelby Brewer, 47, both of Little Rock.

Lyle Daniel, 45, and Barbara Scott, 29, both of North Little Rock.

Bryan Holiday, 35, and Alexa Kinder, 31, both of North Little Rock.

Thomas Scott, 59, of Little Rock and Caroline Prempeh, 53, of Marietta, Ga.

Daniel Ibarra, 35, and Nicole Trevino, 28, both of Maumelle.

Darius Crite, 26, of Hamburg and Brittany Brown, 25, of Crossett.

Divorces

FILED

23-3260. Meagan Massey v. Larry Massey.

23-3261. Robert Bullock v. Betty Crain.

23-3262. Kevin Walker v. Shawndra Straw-Walker.

23-3263. Kayla Ali v. Abdelkhaliq Ali.

23-3264. Diana Barnard v. Alan Barnard.

23-3267. Morgan McCown v. Hannah McCown.

23-3268. Melissa Abbott v. Allen Abbott.

23-3269. Debra Osborn v. Quade Heflin.

23-3275. Ashley Hamilton v. Patrick Hamilton.

23-3276. Meghan Hamlin v. Chad Hamlin.

23-3278. Robin Griffin v. Laron Griffin.

23-3280. Nina Hoang v. Johnnu Liu.

23-3282. Charles Hamilton III v. Joyce Hamilton.

23-3283. Hope Smith v. Gregory Smith.

23-3284. Noufoungongnon Ouattara v. Nicollette Johnson.

GRANTED

23-1815. Quinton Henderson v. Shannon Henderson.

22-4154. Andrea Smith v. Billy Smith.

23-922. Samatha Smith v. Antoinette Ellis.

23-2230. Amanda Dollar v. David Horne.

23-2683. Kayla Tullos v. Andrew Tullos.

23-2718. Daniel Graham v. Christy Graham.

23-2757. Lisa Martin-Taylor v. Derrick Taylor.

23-2800. Donald Minster v. Samantha Minster.

23-2803. Ayonna Ysumde v. Duwanse Ysumde.

23-2912. Canaan Frank v. Jeri Frank.