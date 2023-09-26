Photo of Gov. Sanders' $19,000 lectern

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders allowed media access Tuesday to the lectern that was reportedly purchased for more than $19,000 by the state earlier this year. The expense was reimbursed by the Republican Party of Arkansas, according to state records.

Sanders' spokeswoman Alexa Henning said Wednesday the Republican Party of Arkansas used private inaugural funds raised by the governor to reimburse the state.

Tthe Republican Party of Arkansas' Special Project Account 1 reimbursed $19,029.25 to the state for the cost of the governor's office purchasing a lectern, with a check dated Sept. 14, state records show.

The records include a June 12 payment receipt to Beckett Events LLC of Arlington, Va., for $19,029.25 with "To Be Reimbursed" on the document, and an June 8 invoice for $18,475, for a 39-inch Custom Falcon Podium with Custom Podium Road Case and a 3% credit processing fee of $554.25. to the office of the governor.

Information for this article was contributed by Michael R. Wickline and Josh Snyder of the Democrat-Gazette.