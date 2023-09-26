Sections
Whole Hog Football Podcast: Good and bad from Arkansas’ loss at LSU

by Scottie Bordelon, Matt Jones | Today at 3:58 p.m.
Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) carries for a big gain in the first half of an NCAA college football game against LSU in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

On this episode of the Whole Hog Football Podcast, Matt Jones and Scottie Bordelon take a glass-half view of the Razorbacks’ 34-31 loss in Death Valley. 

