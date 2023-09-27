Four arrested on various charges in Northwest Arkansas

Arrests

4th Judicial District Drug Task Force

Julio Casanova-Vega, 29, of 705 Brookhaven Court in Springdale, was arrested Monday in connection with drug trafficking, distribution of a controlled substance near a certain facility and delivery of methamphetamine or cocaine. Casanova-Vega was being held Tuesday at the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Bentonville

Cody Berkshire, 26, of 6806 S.W. Chestnut Hill Road in Bentonville, was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault. Berkshire was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Rogers

John Hilliard Sr., 52, of 210 Regal Lane in Hot Springs, was arrested Monday in connection with delivery of methamphetamine/cocaine. Hilliard was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Siloam Springs

Colten Demeyer, 47, of 1607 N. Inglewood St. in Siloam Springs, was arrested Tuesday in connection with computer child pornography, internet stalking of a child, sexual indecency and domestic battering. Demeyer was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.