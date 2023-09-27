Macon starting QB for UAPB

One of the top priorities for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff this season was identifying a new starting quarterback.

After fall camp and a four-game tryout period, head coach Alonzo Hampton said on Monday redshirt sophomore Jalen Macon won the job. The Nashville, Tenn., native will start Saturday when the Golden Lions host Southern University at 4 p.m. at Simmons Bank Field.

"We're not in that two-quarterback rotating deal anymore right now," Hampton said. "Obviously, we feel good about Mekhi Hagens, but Jalen's the man. He's earned the right to go in there. A lot of people think one guy can run. They both can run. We've always said Jalen, he's like a head coach on the field, or [an] offensive coordinator. He understands the whole offense, and so he gives us the best chance to win right now."

Macon and junior Hagens split time through the Golden Lions' first four games this season. Hagens started the season opener Aug. 31 at Tulsa, with Macon taking over after a second-half injury to Hagens. Macon played the entire game against Tennessee State the week after.

Macon started against Miles College, but Hagens played most of the game. The two reversed those roles last week at Alabama A&M.

After the A&M game, Macon said he knew he would play, just not when.

"Just gotta stay ready at all times," Macon said. "A lot of preparation that goes on, so I know when I watch a lot of film and [am] well prepared, I know I'm [going to] do well in the game."

Through four games, Macon has completed 47 of 66 passes for 531 yards. He has thrown 4 touchdown passes and 1 interception. After netting 7 yards on 11 rushes in his first three games, Macon ran 9 times for 32 yards last week, showing he can make plays on the ground as well as through the air.

Hampton said Macon improves every day.

"I think the last couple of games, people are starting to send pressure on us, and he understands when to get rid of the ball, when to tuck the ball and run it," Hampton said. "We just gotta do a better job of winning one-on-one matchups, and we gotta be able to protect him a little more."

In three games, Hagens completed 17 of 39 passes for 216 yards with 2 touchdowns and 1 pick. He also rushed 21 times for 33 yards. Hampton said the Golden Lions will look for ways to use Hagens going forward.

Macon's third start of the season will be a challenge. Southern is tied with Florida A&M for the No. 1 defense in the Southwestern Athletic Conference, with both allowing just 17 points per game so far.

Southern coach Eric Dooley said the Jaguars expect a challenge from Macon and the UAPB offense.

"I thought [Macon] played extremely well [at Alabama A&M]," Dooley said. "I thought he did some great things, making great decisions, moving the pocket and [scrambling] and [keeping] his eyes downfield and [making] plays."