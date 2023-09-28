Whole Hog Football Podcast: Arkansas-Texas A&M Preview, Weekend Predictions

On this episode of the Whole Hog Football Podcast, Matt Jones, Scottie Bordelon and Ethan Westerman preview the Southwest Classic and give their take on this weekend's SEC games.
Whole Hog Football Podcast: Arkansas-Texas A&M Preview, Weekend Predictionsby Ethan Westerman, Matt Jones, Scottie Bordelon | Today at 1:28 p.m.
A view of AT&T Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018, before the Southwest Classic between Arkansas and Texas A&M in Arlington, Texas.
