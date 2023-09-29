Streaming back for UA game at NLR

FAYETTEVILLE -- For the first time in nine years, University of Arkansas men's basketball fans will be able to watch the Razorbacks play a game in North Little Rock without being at Simmons Bank Arena.

Arkansas' game against Lipscomb on Dec. 16 will be streamed by SEC Network-Plus, according to the SEC TV schedule released Thursday. It will be the first time a Razorback game has been streamed from the arena.

The high cost of independently producing an off-campus broadcast has previously been cited by Arkansas' leadership as the reason games in North Little Rock were played without a video stream. The games are designated as home games for the Razorbacks, which cause them to fall under the SEC's TV parameters. As such, Arkansas is responsible for producing a broadcast if the games are not picked up by one of the SEC's TV partners.

A source said Thursday that the Razorbacks have recently received a video encoder that will allow for transmission to SEC Network at a significantly reduced cost.

The last time a Razorback game was televised from North Little Rock was in December 2014 when Arkansas defeated Southeast Missouri State 84-67 on the SEC Network.

The Razorbacks have since played seven games at the arena, including some thrillers. Arkansas' first non-televised game at the arena was a 69-66 victory over Mercer in overtime in December 2015.

In December 2019, Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman's first team overcame a late eight-point deficit to beat Valparaiso 72-68. The Razorbacks' second Elite Eight team under Musselman was stunned at North Little Rock in December 2021 in an 89-81 loss to Hofstra.

Arkansas will have seven no-conference games and all 18 SEC games shown on linear networks in the upcoming season. All other games will be streamed on SEC Network-Plus.

Every Arkansas game but one will be shown on an ESPN affiliated network or stream. The March 2 game at Kentucky will be televised by CBS, marking the third consecutive season a game between the Razorbacks and the Wildcats will be shown on CBS.

The Razorbacks and Wildcats have played on CBS 17 times since 1994-95.

A Jan. 27 game between Arkansas and Kentucky in Fayetteville will be televised by ESPN.

Arkansas' Oct. 28 exhibition game against Purdue at Walton Arena will be streamed by SEC Network-Plus beginning at 3 p.m. No stream is planned for the Razorbacks' first exhibition against Texas-Tyler on Oct. 20.

There will also be no stream for the Red-White Showcase on Oct. 4 at Barnhill Arena.