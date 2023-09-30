Arkansas no match for Texas A&M defense in loss

Facing fourth-and-1 from their own 40 late in the second quarter Saturday, Arkansas running back Raheim “Rocket” Sanders was tackled behind the line of scrimmage.

It was a key sequence as Texas A&M won the Southwest Classic 34-22 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. It was also a recurring theme for the Razorbacks, who could not get anything going on offense.

Arkansas was held to 174 yards — including 50 after halftime — in one of its worst offensive outings in the last 20 years. Texas A&M finished with 15 tackles for loss for the second consecutive week, seven of which were sacks. The Razorbacks had 57 lost yards.

The Aggies (3-1, 2-0 SEC) won for the 11th time in 12 games against the Razorbacks. Texas A&M has won three in a row since a Week 2 loss at Miami.

Arkansas (2-3, 0-2) lost its third consecutive game. The Razorbacks are in the midst of a four-game stretch away from home that continues next Saturday at No. 20 Ole Miss.

Sanders’ 1-yard loss on fourth down led to a quick touchdown drive that was capped by a 2-yard pass from quarterback Max Johnson to fullback Earnest Crownover with 13 seconds remaining to give the Aggies a 17-6 halftime lead.

The Razorbacks were prepared to punt with 2:54 remaining in the second quarter, but Texas A&M was flagged for an offside penalty that set up a fourth-and-inches decision for Arkansas coach Sam Pittman. Following a timeout, Sanders took a handoff from quarterback KJ Jefferson in the shotgun formation and was stopped by defensive tackle McKinnley Jackson.

The Aggies responded with an 8-play, 39-yard drive that lasted 2 minutes, 36 seconds. Texas A&M converted a pair of third downs on the drive, including third-and-12 when Max Johnson threw 15 yards to his brother Jake Johnson.

Max Johnson threw the touchdown pass to Crownover one play after a 6-yard run by Le’Veon Moss on third-and-2.

The Razorbacks and the Aggies traded pick-6 interception returns and field goals in the third quarter that ended with Texas A&M leading 27-16.

Ainias Smith erased any doubt of a comeback with an 82-yard punt return touchdown that gave the Aggies a 34-16 lead with 7:40 remaining. Smith had a 43-yard return later in the quarter.

Arkansas cornerback Lorando “Snaxx” Johnson intercepted Max Johnson on a quick pass on the first offensive play of the second half and returned it 20 yards for a score to cut Texas A&M’s lead to 17-13. It was the Razorbacks’ third pick-6 in five games.

Randy Bond kicked a 34-yard field goal on the Aggies’ next drive and Arkansas’ Cam Little responded with a 50-yard field goal. Little’s kick followed Texas A&M’s second turnover of the quarter when Max Johnson fumbled on a big hit by linebacker Jordan Crook, and linebacker Brad Spence recovered at the Aggies’ 35.

It appeared Arkansas might tie the game when Jefferson threw deep to Andrew Armstrong on third down, but Armstrong could not come up with a sliding catch in the end zone as Tyreek Chappell applied coverage.

Trailing 20-16, Arkansas forced Texas A&M’s first punt on the ensuing drive, but the Aggies got the ball right back. Jefferson was hit by Evan Stewart as he let go of a first-down pass. Chris Russell caught the ball off the deflection and returned it 16 yards for a touchdown.

Both teams scored on their first two possessions. Little kicked a 52-yard field goal to end a 15-play opening drive that gave Arkansas a 3-0 lead.

Stewart caught a 32-yard touchdown from Max Johnson with 2:36 remaining in the first quarter and Texas A&M never trailed again.

Little was good from 25 yards to cut the Aggies’ lead to 7-6 early in the second quarter. Bond made a 42-yard field goal to give Texas A&M a 10-6 lead with 10:26 left before halftime, and Bond had a 49-yard attempt hit the left upright later in the quarter. Bond also missed a 48-yard attempt wide right early in the fourth quarter.

Jefferson threw a 48-yard touchdown to Armstrong with 3:53 remaining. A two-point conversion attempt failed.

Jefferson broke the program’s career record for touchdown responsibility on the throw. His 78th touchdown passed former quarterback Matt Jones, who accounted for 77 from 2001-04.

Armstrong’s touchdown followed a recovery by linebacker Antonio Grier at the Arkansas 36 on Max Johnson’s second fumble. All 16 of the Razorbacks’ second-half points followed Texas A&M turnovers.

Arkansas had 110 yards of offense before the 64-yard scoring drive late.

Jefferson completed 9 of 17 passes for 132 yards. The Razorbacks rushed 39 times for 42 yards, led by Sanders’ 11 carries for 34 yards in his first game back from a knee injury that kept him out of the lineup since the season opener against Western Carolina on Sept. 2.

Leading an offense coordinated by former Arkansas head coach Bobby Petrino, Max Johnson completed 17 of 28 passes for 210 yards and 2 touchdowns. The Aggies ran 39 times for 204 yards, led by Smith’s 71 yards on 4 attempts.

The game included a scary moment late in the fourth quarter when Arkansas defensive lineman John Morgan was carted off the field on Smith’s second long punt return. Morgan showed little to no motion as he was tended to by medical personnel. There was no immediate update on his injury.

Arkansas' 174 yards on offense were the third fewest in the past 20 years. Alabama held the Razorbacks to 137 yards in 2012, and Arkansas gained 162 at Georgia last season. Both of those games resulted in shutout losses.