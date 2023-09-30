Pea Ridge School Board OKs agreements regarding translation services, tuition and employment opportunities

PEA RIDGE -- Three agreements were approved Sept. 11 by members of the Pea Ridge School Board.

A memorandum of understanding with NWA Bilingual Solutions for translation and interpretation was approved, as was a memorandum of understanding with Ozark Guidance Center regarding a tuition agreement and one with Open Avenues to promote competitive, integrated employment opportunities for students with disabilities.

An out-of-state trip was approved for second-grade students to travel to the Exeter Corn Maze in Exeter, Mo., on Oct. 13.

Student transfers were approved for Cameron Hale, fifth grade, to transfer into the district from Rogers School District and for Maci Mack, seventh grade, to transfer out of Pea Ridge Schools.

The addition of a bilingual instructional aide position for the 2023-24 school year was approved. The position will be used to deliver services and provide specialized assistance to bilingual students and parents by interpreting and translating for the school community.

The resignations of junior high English teacher Loeke Hopper, custodians Bryan Crigger and Melinda Lewis, and cafe manager Linda Nelson were approved. Board members also approved hiring Kim Isaza and Janelle Ziehe as paraprofessionals for Pea Ridge Primary School and Ricky Sparks as cafe manager for the primary school.