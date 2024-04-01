Man arrested in White County following shooitng death of 20-year-old

A man was arrested after authorities say he fatally shot a 20-year-old man outside of Judsonia early Sunday, the White County sheriff's office said.

Deputies found Xavier Green, 20, laying dead in the road near 188 Y & Y Salvage Road around 3 a.m. on Sunday, a news release from the sheriff's office said Monday.

The address is listed online for a handyman business known as Brandon's Odd Jobs.

Authorities said witnesses reported an argument taking place between Green and the resident of the address, Brandon Stith, 32.

"Witnesses also reported seeing Mr. Stith fire a pistol into the air before retrieving a rifle from the house and firing the rifle at Mr. Green in the roadway," the release said.

A search warrant was served for the residence and a pistol, rifle and spent shell casings were collected, authorities said.

Stith has been charged with capital murder, aggravated assault and tampering with physical evidence in connection with the fatal shooting, authorities said. He is being held at the White County Jail.

He appeared before Circuit Judge Mark Pate at 9 a.m. and was assigned no bond, the release said.