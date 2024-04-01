100 years ago

April 1, 1924

A formal investigation of charges made in the House of Representatives yesterday, that members of the Little Rock Police Department had attacked and badly beaten up a prisoner in their custody, will resume at 9 o'clock this morning when a committee named by the House will meet at the Hotel Marion to summon witnesses. The alleged victim of the third degree assault is said to have been Bill Taylor of England in Lonoke County. Taylor is currently in St. Vincent's infirmary.

50 years ago

April 1, 1974

The Urban League of Greater Little Rock opened a branch facility Sunday in North Little Rock, bringing assistance with problems involving education, housing employment, social welfare and discrimination closer to the city's residents. Mayor Rosamond helped dedicate the facility at 1600 Main St. along with Dr. E. H. Hunter, president of the Urban League Boards, Howard Love, the League's executive director, and Rev. D. L. Lindsey, North Little Rock's first Black alderman.

25 years ago

April 1, 1999

President Clinton hinted Wednesday that after his presidency, he will move to New York, where speculation abounds that his wife will seek the U.S. Senate seat. Clinton tossed the kernel of news about his post-presidency residence into an hour-long TV interview with Dan Rather on the fledgling newsmagazine 60 Minutes II. In the president's first interview in 15 months, he was asked indirectly about moving to New York by Rather's question about the responsibilities of a husband of a United States senator -- an allusion to Hillary Rodham Clinton's rumored U.S. Senate bid. "I can imagine that many voters in New York would wonder whether -- even though she and I intended to move to New York after we left the White House, although I would also spend a lot of time at home in Arkansas -- they would wonder, well, does this make sense for someone to be a United States senator," Clinton said.

10 years ago

April 1, 2014

A two-week trial is scheduled to begin Nov. 10 in Pulaski County Circuit Court under Judge Chris Piazza in the school finance lawsuit filed by Deer/Mount Judea School District against the state. A hearing on the motion by the Alma, Fort Smith, Greenwood and Van Buren school districts to intervene in the lawsuit is set for June 3 in the circuit court, according to a notice from the court. Deer/Mount Judea sued the state in December 2010, alleging that the funding system for education is unconstitutional. The district has an enrollment of about 360 students who live in a mountainous area spanning 400 square miles in Newton County. A judge in Pulaski County Circuit Court had dismissed the case, saying the issues raised were decided in a previous school-finance case. Although the Arkansas Supreme Court agreed on some points with the lower court, the high court found some errors and in October, sent the case back to the Circuit Court. Attorney General Dustin McDaniel has asked Piazza to dismiss the case.