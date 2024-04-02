Crawford County District 5 voters to choose GOP nominee for justice of the peace today





VAN BUREN -- Justice of the Peace Brad Martin faces off against challenger Jonathon Baker today in a runoff election for the Republican nomination for the Crawford County Quorum Court District 5 seat.

The winner of today's runoff will advance to face Aneisha LeMonier, a Democrat, in November.

Residents can vote at one of two locations in Van Buren: the Emergency Operations Center at 1820 Chestnut St., or City Heights Methodist Church at 1002 Fayetteville Road. Both polling locations will open at 7:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m.

Only residents of District 5 who did not vote in the primary election or voted as Republican or nonpartisan are eligible to vote in the runoff.

Baker and Martin beat out John Carl Hendricks in the primary election March 5. While both candidates earned more votes than Hendricks, neither received the 50% plus one required to become the Republican nominee.

Baker, 48, has served as a district constable since 2023 and garnered 29% of the vote in March. He ran unsuccessfully for a Van Buren City Council seat in 2020 and the District 5 justice of the peace seat in 2018.

Martin, 43, has served in the District 5 Quorum Court seat since 2023. He earned 44% of the vote in the March primary.



