Fayetteville woman arrested after her boyfriend’s car is set on fire





FAYETTEVILLE -- Police say a woman was arrested Monday for setting her boyfriend's car on fire after the two argued.

Miranda Tutor, 32, of 4064 N. Cadillac Drive in Fayetteville, was arrested in connection with arson and terroristic threatening. Tutor was being held at the Washington County Detention Center on Tuesday in lieu of $25,000 bond. She was given a Sept. 3 arraignment date in Washington County Circuit Court.

According to a preliminary police report, fire crews and police were called to an active car fire about 1:30 Monday in a parking lot at 3200 N. College Ave. The Hyundai passenger car had extensive fire damage to the front bumper and engine compartment.

A witness told police they saw a woman, later identified as Tutor, exit the vehicle and sit on a nearby bench, but she had left by the time police arrived.

The witness then told police Tutor was at the intersection of Rolling Hills Drive and North College and appeared to be running from the scene.

Police contacted Tutor and her boyfriend behind a local fabric store at Rolling Hills and North Market Avenue. The boyfriend told police the two had argued and Tutor had left their nearby motel room. Several minutes after leaving, Tutor texted the boyfriend threatening to burn his car and threatening him physically, according to the report.

Another officer responding to the incident found a burned shirt under the car's hood and a can of flammable propellant on the seat of the car, according to the report. The items were still smoking and hot to the touch. A lighter was found under the car and a cane police believe was used to place the burning shirt under the car was also found, police said.

Security footage from a nearby restaurant showed Tutor walking toward the vehicle and getting inside, according to the report. About 30 seconds later, Tutor was shown leaving the vehicle and the smoke and fire began to be seen in the engine compartment.

Damage to the car was estimated at about $7,000.



