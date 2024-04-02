Incumbent Martin wins runoff for Crawford County JP

VAN BUREN -- Incumbent Brad Martin held off challenger Jonathon Baker in the Republican primary runoff election Tuesday for the Crawford County Quorum Court District 5 seat.

Complete but unofficial results show:

Martin^37 (82%)

Baker^8 (18%)

Martin will face Democratic nominee Aneisha LeMonier in the Nov. 5 general election. LeMonier ran unopposed in the Democratic primary.

In the March 5 Republican primary election, Martin garnered 44% of the vote and Baker received 29%. They both moved on to the runoff election as neither candidate earned the 50% plus one required to get the nomination. The third contender in the primary, John Carl Hendricks, claimed 27% of the votes.

District 5 is a geographically small and urban part of the county primarily located between Fayetteville Road and North 29th Street. It is close to the southwest border of Crawford County and separated from the Arkansas River banks by District 6.

Justices of the peace serve two-year terms and make $550 per month, roughly $6,600 per year, according to county Clerk Stacey Shelly.

Martin, 43, was first elected to the position in 2022.

Baker, 48, has served as the District 5 constable since 2023. He previously ran unsuccessfully for a Van Buren City Council position in 2020 and the District 5 justice of the peace seat in 2018.