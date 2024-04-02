Schedule set for mountain bike festival at Devil’s Den





The 35th annual Ozark Mountain Bike Festival, set for April 12-14 at Devil's Den State Park, features group guided rides for all skill levels, a poker run and Big Splash Contest at the state park south of West Fork.

Helmets are required during all events. Most of which start at the trailhead in campground A. Devil's Den State Park and Ozark Off-Road Cyclists host the festival.

The schedule includes:

April 12

7:30 p.m. festivities open with a 6-mile night ride for intermediate and advanced riders. Riders must have two sources of bright light. Park trails are usually closed at night, but are open once a year for this ride.

April 13

9:30 a.m. events start with a challenging 12-mile ride of the park's Monument Trails network for intermediate and advanced riders.

10:30 a.m. is a 6-mile ride for women only. It's a beginner level ride with seasoned female riders leading the way.

11 a.m. is a 4.5-mile beginner ride and workshop with high school mountain bike coaches. The ride focuses on basic bike handling skills as well as climbing and descending rough terrain.

12:30 a.m. is the popular Big Splash Contest. Riders pedal downhill fast as they can and splash into Lee Creek to see who can make the biggest splash. Top finishers are determined by the crowd's applause. State park and mountain bike swag are awarded to the winners.

1:30 p.m. is a 7-mile ride on old and new trails, suitable for beginners.

2 p.m. is a skills clinic for kids in the kid-friendly obstacle course set up in campground A.

2:30 p.m. is a 15-mile ride for intermediate and advanced riders that covers Fossil Flats and Butterfield trails. It features the longest climb and descent.

4 p.m. sees the 3-mile poker run family friendly ride for all skill levels.

7 p.m. is a cookout and bike toss event at the Lee Creek pavilion. Poker run riders should bring their cards to the cookout.

April 14

10 a.m. the festival concludes with a 10-mile ride for intermediate and advanced riders at Lake Fort Smith State Park.



