3 people die in head-on crash in Ashley County

A head-on collision in Ashley County on Wednesday morning killed three people, one of whom was a minor, a preliminary report from the Arkansas State Police states.

Jonita Bowles, 57, of Crossett, was driving a 2015 Kia Sportage east on U.S. 82 around 8:25 a.m. when he attempted to make a slight left near Montrose and collided head-on with a 1995 Freightliner truck in the westbound lane, the report states.

Two passengers in the Kia, 39-year-old Kristy Bowles of Hamburg and a minor who was not identified in the report, also died in the crash. No injuries were reported.

A trooper investigating the wreck reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.